I Binge-Watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Docuseries, And There's One Thing I Wish They Would Have Mentioned

The Eras Tour era may have ended over a year ago, but turning on the End of the Era docuseries transported me right back to that beautiful time full of friendship bracelets, surprise songs and so much speculation from the fandom. I had an absolute blast bingeing the six-episode series (along with the Eras Tour - The Final Show) in the holiday limbo between Christmas and New Year’s, but something in particular gave me pause.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

End Of An Era Docuseries Showed BTS About Taylor Swift’s Gold Reputation Bodysuit Without One Major Detail

In episode three of the series “Kismet,” Taylor Swift delves into the costuming for Eras Tour, which was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, who’s been working with Taylor Swift for years before her phenomenon of a world tour. I loved that they chose to focus on what went into Swift getting her first new piece of clothing for the Reputation era – which was a gold bodysuit, which fans lost their mind over when she debuted it in Miami, Florida in October 2024. I loved that they showed what it took behind the scenes to come together, and how people reacted in the crowd and online, but the documentary forgot one thing.

The End Of An Era chose not to mention at all why fans were going ballistic. Obviously, it’s a beautiful piece, and worth the freak out in of itself for those following the tour. But, at the time, fans also thought it was one of the many signs that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was on the way. Now, ultimately Swift bought all her masters back before she could release it, and after that fact told fans she “kept putting it off” anyway because she thought it “couldn’t be improved upon.” Even still, the documentary definitely omits a giant part why it was important to Swifties.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

A Disney+ subscription is absolutely worth it if you're a Swiftie. From the new docuseries End of an Era, two versions of the Eras Tour to stream and folklore: the long pond studio sessions, there's a ton of content to feel like you're at a Taylor Swift show.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I Found It Wild That The Series Never Mentioned Something Else About Her Eras Tour Costumes and Her Taylor’s Version Albums

While I can understand how it would have been difficult to explain the significance of her Reputation bodysuit for the documentary, on a grander scale, I do wish that there was at least one mention of how meticulous Swift was with her costumes on tour – especially in terms of how they coincided with other albums releases. For example, one of the most memorable moments on the Eras Tour was when Swift kept showing up in blue versions of her Eras Tour outfits before announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was on the way. I imagine that took a lot of planning on Swift and the stylist's part, too.

Then there were all the clues she placed on tour for The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift started wearing a lot more orange on stage, and there was a lot of speculation around what an orange door on the tour meant. Perhaps Swift and her team felt it was better to keep those details of tour to the fans to remember and theorize, and focus on other aspects. Even so, I would have loved to see Swift talk about it.

That being said, I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the doc, and so many of the questions we wanted answered about the Eras Tour got explained, and that’s pretty amazing.