'You Were That B--ch At 20.' Kylie Jenner Reflects On Feeling Way Older Than Her Age, But Khloé Isn't Having It

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in the limelight for so long that it can be easy to overlook just how much Kylie Jenner has accomplished over the years beyond her appearances in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription). Speaking with her sister, Kylie opened up about feeling older than her age, but Khloé Kardashian turned it into a compliment for her younger sister being "that bitch."

The 28-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics dropped by the Khloé in Wonderland podcast in late 2025 before debuting her holiday party outfit with feathers, and she reflected on how much she's already done in her life. She said:

I feel like 45. I mean, I have two kids. I have a million jobs. I have a business that just turned ten years old. Of course I feel 45!

And that's not even to mention all the rumors about her relationship in the spotlight with Timothée Chalamet (and those breakup rumors toward the end of 2025). The mom of two shares her kids with ex Travis Scott, although they split up following the birth of their daughter Rose. Some have taken issue with Kylie's success being considered "self-made," but she became the world's youngest billionaire in 2019.

Khloè Kardashian, 41, wasn't ready to just accept her sister's commentary about feeling like she was 45. Khloé said that "is so weird" to her, and asked "Don't you feel like 'I am that bitch?'" She went on:

When you're not 45 and you have all those things, most people don't come into their own until their 40s, sometimes 50s. No shame in that. You are that bitch [starting] at what, under twenty?

At 28, Kylie is the youngest of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Kourtney Kardashian is 46, followed closely by Kim at 45, then Khloé at 41, while Kendall Jenner is two years older than Kylie at 30. All five shot to reality TV fame with mom Kris Jenner with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran on E! from 2007 - 2021. The family didn't stay away from the cameras for long after ending their time on E!, though.

They followed KUWTK by moving over to Hulu for The Kardashians, which launched in 2022 and has already run for seven seasons so far. The seventh wrapped with the finale on Christmas Day 2025, which seems appropriate with how hard the family goes on celebrating Christmas each year, complete with specialized gift wrap. Kylie's "Christmas Recap" with her kids' photos on wrapping paper might be the wildest of the holiday reveals, though!

If you want to see the full exchange about being "that bitch" at any age between the sisters, check out the video of Khloè's podcast below:

If you want more of the Kardashians, Hulu is the place the go. While details are scarce about Season 8 of The Kardashians so soon after Season 7 wrapped, it's a safe bet that more of the Kardashian-Jenner exploits are on the way. Plus, the full run of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was removed from viewing with a Peacock subscription at the end of 2025, so Hulu and The Kardashians are really the only notable options for series about the family at the time of writing.