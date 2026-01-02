Amid Divorce From Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Shared Her Thoughts On The New Year
After a year of big change, Nicole Kidman shared her hope for 2026.
After a year of big personal change, Nicole Kidman made it clear that she’s looking forward to what’s coming next. While she and Keith Urban are still working through their divorce, the actress is staying optimistic as we head into this new chapter. So, in celebration of the end of 2025 and the start of 2026, the actress posted a message about the new year.
Back in September, Urban and Kidman separated, and in the months after that, reports emerged about how they both were doing. They were married for 19 years, and splitting up after that long cannot be easy. It had been reported that apparently Kidman was having a hard time navigating her divorce, seeing as she shares kids with her ex-husband. Allegedly, however, their daughters are doing well, and there’s no drama when it comes to their relationships with their parents.
Speaking of her kids, that’s exactly who Kidman spent New Year’s with, as she posted on her Instagram stories:
It would appear that the two people with the Big Little Lies star in this image are her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are 17 and 15, respectively, as People reported. They can all be seen wearing fun headbands to celebrate the start of 2026, and it seems like they’re all wearing fun New Year’s outfits too.
To complement the New Year energy, the actress noted that she’s “looking forward” to 2026. That was emphasized by the sweet image and the animated fireworks she added to the post.
This comes not long after Kidman made comments regarding being in her 50s that were about thinking you know where your life is going before realizing it “isn’t going in that direction.” All around, the last year has been a lot personally for Kidman as she navigates her divorce. However, it appears she has a good group around her, with her kids and pals, like Russell Crowe, there to support her.
Now, while there will surely be more headlines about the Moulin Rouge actress’s divorce from the country singer, she has a lot going on professionally that is sure to make waves. She has projects on both the 2026 movie schedule and the 2026 TV schedule, as we’ll get the releases of Practical Magic 2, the show Scarpetta and more (which could include Season 3 of Lioness, seeing as it's in production).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, yes, I’d say there certainly is a lot to look forward to in 2026 for both Nicole Kidman and all of us. While we’ll likely all face our own trials and tribulations, there’s sure to be some great moments and developments coming too.
As we learn more about Kidman’s personal life, we’ll keep you updated. However, to look toward 2026 with her, make sure to mark your calendars for March 11, because that’s when Scarpetta premieres on Amazon Prime, and September 18, so you're ready for Practical Magic 2. See, as Nicole Kidman said, there's lots to look forward to in 2026.
