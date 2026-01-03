DC Fan Art Imagines A Cobra Kai Star As The Flash (And He's Totally Pulling Off The Costume)

The comic book genre has been going through some big changes lately, thanks to the los of the DCEU and the inception of the newly formed DCU (both of which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Co-CEO James Gunn is the architect behind the new shared universe, and fans are curious about what characters might pop up in upcoming DC movies. Some epic fan art has turned Cobra Kai actor Jacob Bertrand into Flash Wally West, and he's totally pulling off the costume. Let's break it all down.

The first slate of of DCU projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and so far we've been treated to two TV shows and a movie. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are wondering about which actors will play various superheroes as we get deeper into the cinematic universe. Case in point: some art that imagines what Bertrand could look like as Speedster Wally West. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? It's currently unclear if/how Speedsters will factor into the DCU, but comic fans would likely love to see this design for Flash if/when Wally West joins the new shared universe. The cowl looks pretty epic, complete with his hair hanging outside of it. Hopefully James Gunn offers some clues about the character's possible role in the franchise sooner rather than later.

Bertrand is primarily known for playing Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz in Cobra Kai, which put him in a ton of thrilling action sequences. Ever since Xolo Maridueña debuted as Blue Beetle, fans of the Karate Kid spinoff have been hooping to see more of the actors follow suit and join the DCU. And you can't deny that Bertrand looks awesome in the above piece of fan art.

While there's no telling how James Gunn is planning The Flash in the DCU, Speedsters have been adapted into film a number of times in recent years. That includes Grant Gustin's Flash series on The CW, Ezra Miller famously played Barry Allen in the DC Extended Universe. In addition to cameos in Suicide Squad, and Batman v Superman, Barry was a main character in both versions of Justice League as well as (obviously) Andy Muschietti's Flash movie.

As previously mentioned, we're still very young into the life of Gunn's newly formed DC Universe. Things first kicked off with Creature Commandos, before we got Superman in theaters and Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.

Whenever The Flash joins the DCU, I'm eager to see how James Gunn and company will bring his powers to life. Showing super speed on camera can be a challenge, and we've seen some examples of this in projects like Eternals and the X-Men movies. We'll just have to wait for casting news, and if Bertrand actually gets to play the role.

The DCEU and DCU are both streaming now on HBO Max, while The Flash TV series is streaming on Netflix. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.