Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Tom Brady And Alix's Earle's 23-Year Age Gap. Now, Dave Portnoy Has Sounded Off

There has been a profound interest in Tom Brady’s dating life since he and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022, with rumors connecting the football legend with Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and seemingly many unmarried celebrities in between. So after 48-year-old Brady was spotted on New Year’s Eve getting close to 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle, it’s not surprising that people have pretty strong opinions. Also not a shock: Dave Portnoy is amongst those sounding off.

Tom Brady And Alix Earle Were Seen Getting Cozy On New Year’s Eve

First things first — what actually went down between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 runner-up? TMZ reports that Tom Brady and Alix Earle attended the same party on December 31 in St. Barth’s, where videos show the two dancing next to each other.

Alix Earle can be seen putting her hand on Tom Brady’s back and rubbing it as she talks to him over the loud music. The retired QB also got close to her, leaning down to say something in her ear.

Neither has publicly acknowledged their NYE hangout, but the 23-year age difference definitely had people talking — especially since Tom Brady is only two years younger than the TikTok star’s 50-year-old father.

Dave Portnoy Weighs In On Tom Brady Partying With Alix Earle

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is never one to hold back his opinions, and as a 48-year-old man himself, he definitely had thoughts about the former New England Patriot ringing in the new year with a woman nearly half his age. Portnoy stated on X:

I don’t know how Brady manages to stay out clubbing in St Barths at our age. This game is on fire and I’m battling to stay awake.

I guess that TB12 lifestyle is working out, isn’t it? I’m sure not every guy in their late 40s would have the energy to party like they were 25 again, but this is the guy who could sprint faster at 46 than he did at 22. This is the man who posts birthday thirst traps for “accountability” — yeah, I buy that he can still hang with Alix Earle.

Dave Portnoy did show his support for Tom Brady and his youthful energy, though, also posting:

I’m seeing lot of negative Nancy’s commenting on the 23 year age gap between Brady and Alix Earle. Unbiased I say let them live! Age is just a number. And if you could pull Alix Earle at almost 50 you would. #laughlovelive2026

It should also be noted that the Barstool Sports founder has been known to dip into the pool of twentysomethings, revealing in 2025 that he was dating 26-year-old Camryn D’Aloia.

As for the recent Dancing with the Stars competitor, Alix Earle is only recently single. In early December, she and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios ended their relationship after two years. I guess she’s got a thing for NFL players?

We’ll have to see if anything develops between Tom Brady and Alix Earle in 2026, or who they pop up with next.