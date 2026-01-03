Of Course, Rachel Zegler Celebrated The New Year With A Gorgeous Backless Sweater

When it comes to winter fashion, sometimes you just can’t tell what you’re going to get. We’ve seen Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Santa in Target, Alexandra Daddario sporting swimwear in the snow, and all kinds of method dressing, like Zoe Saldaña’s 3D floral number for the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Rachel Zegler, meanwhile, always seems to get it just right, so of course she rang in the new year with the perfect backless sweater.

In the same way that Rachel Zegler found the best little black dress to wear to the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting last month, the actress looked just the right combination of stylish and comfortable in the gorgeous green sweater she wore in her New Year’s Instagram post, as you can see below:

Is there anything better than a soft sweater when the temperatures are low? Rachel Zegler looks perfectly snug in the top, which appears to feature three-quarter-length sleeves along with the neckline that exposes her entire back.

I actually can’t tell if it’s a long sweater or a full dress, but either way I’m green with envy that nothing in my closet resembles something so effortlessly stylish. The Snow White star seems to offer a cheeky warning in another slide of her Instagram post, with a Google search of “how to fumble a baddie,” as well as a silly drawing of a woman walking a dog.

In the middle of those, however, Rachel Zegler shows off another casually flawless look, combining a coral hoodie with a long red-and-blue plaid coat over it. Seems like a good way to say hello to 2026 to me!

The past year has seen a lot of red outfits for the actress, as she engaged in method dressing for Snow White and killed it, by the way, with head-turning pieces like the Carolina Herrera turtleneck and matching pants, tied together by a giant rose on her hip.

Even when she wasn’t draped in red, Rachel Zegler still embodied the Disney princess, sporting a cream dress in Japan that featured a red heart accent and sword design. In Spain just days later, she wore a white floral dress that she accessorized with the most perfect apple purse.

Her New Year’s sweater look is also way more casual than we’ve seen her at events even outside of her Snow White promotion. Sheer has been a big trend in celebrity fashion for years, and Rachel Zegler was a vision in a see-through minidress that showed off lavender lingerie underneath. More recently she looked like a Greek goddess in her LaQuan Smith off-the-shoulder gown that gave a peek at her white briefs.

Rachel Zegler is headed back to the stage in 2026, performing in the musical The Last Five Years on London’s West End. So while there may not be method dressing from her in the near future, I’m still hoping that she continues to show off her style on social media and whatever red carpets she may find herself invited to.