What Kelly Clarkson Really Wants To Do After Her Talk Show Ends: ‘Kelly Asked Herself...'

One of the most positivity-minded shows on TV for the past seven years, The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending in 2026, with the host divulging her decisions publicly after months of rumors and personal issues that kept her off the small screen (such as the death of ex-hubby Brandon Blackstock). Much of the conversation as circled around why she’s calling it quits now, but many fans are also wondering what she’ll be doing with her time once the series has wrapped.

We’re still months away from saying goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show, as it’s not expected to deliver its final episodes in the fall, and the Grammy winner is already set to return to her competitive stomping grounds on The Voice for its three-coach “Battle of the Champions” season (sadly without the Blake Vs. Adam showdown the producers vied for). But when it comes to Clarkson’s talk show, an alleged insider told US Weekly that hosting just doesn’t have the same draw that performing does. In the source’s words:

Kelly asked herself, ‘Do I want to spend the rest of my life doing this?’ She wants to focus on things that she really loves.

Some fans may be disappointed to hear that fronting the syndicated series isn’t an ongoing goal, and that it doesn’t stack up as highly as other performative ventures. Surely the Kelly-oke segments help sate her performance desires, and many viewers would be just as pumped to see an hour of cover songs each day. Alas…

According to the insider, the bulk of Clarkson’s passion goes to performing music, whether for live audiences or otherwise, and that’s a big part of her post-daytime goal-set. Here’s what else the source had to say:

When [Kelly leaves the show], she can split her time between live performances and her merchandising deals and take a step back.

Beyond sporadic tours, Las Vegas residencies and award show performances, the multi-hyphenate entertainer is also the smiling face behind the Kelly Clarkson Home brand of furniture and decor items through Wayfair. While fans might not think of that gig as a big time suck for the singer’s behind-the-scenes operations, that could easily be the case. Either way, she has more than enough duties outside of her talk show to keep her busy for many years to come.

Of course, that’s all solely related to her career path and work-related focuses, as Clarkson’s top priority is being a mother to the two children she had with Brandon Blackstock when they were still together. That part of her life obviously became more emotionally difficult after his death, and makes constantly traveling for work more of an obstacle. Hopefully things will transition smoothly once the daytime series is officially done.

As the final half-year stretch of episodes kicks off in earnest, Kelly Clarkson will be bowing out for the first week of episodes in March, with fellow Grammy winner PINK serving as guest host as part of a celebration of Women’s History Month. PINK’s first installment is set for March 2.

Otherwise, fans can tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show each weekday in syndication, so check your local listings for channel and time slot information.