One Thing I Wish I Knew Before Streaming Kelly Rowland's Amazon Rom-Com

Am I alone on this?
Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, and folks with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to a new addition with Linda Mendoza's Relationship Goals. It remains to be seen if that project joins the ranks of the best rom-coms of all time, but with a strong cast led by Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, I have to assume it's getting plenty of streams. Although there's one aspect of this movie that I wish I knew before pressing play.
Relationship Goals was billed as a regular rom-com, but it's actually a book to screen adaptation. The movie is based off Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, written by Pastor Michael Todd. And I was totally taken off guard by just how much Christian messaging was in the project. Let's break it all down.
I Was Caught Off Guard By Relationship Goals' Religious Storylines
Relationship Goals starts off like countless rom-coms (especially Hallmark movies) have begun. We meet Kelly Rowland's protagonist, Leah Caldwell, a television producer who's focused on work and not on her romantic life. She's surprisingly reunited with an old flame, Jarrett Roy, played by Method Man, who ends up competing with her for a flashy promotion. The two are forced to work together while competing and dealing with their mutual attraction. Sound familiar?
But, as we got deeper into the movie's 93-minute runtime, the movie's religious messaging began. We see Leah and Jarrett attend a faith-based event together, where Method Man's character is particularly moved. As the movie continues on, various characters discuss how important Jesus is to them, and each time I'll admit I was caught off guard.
For instance, Annie Gonzalez's Treese quotes a bible verse while the three women are talking about their personal lives. Robin Thede's Brenda also clashes with her romantic partner because of his inability to commit, as well as the feeling that she's been putting her Christianity on the backburner due to the relationship. This simply wasn't the content I was expecting in Relationship Goals, and I kind of wish that I knew how much faith was a main storyline ahead of streaming the new rom-com.
I have nothing against people of faith, I think it was just jarring to see so much Christianity in what I thought was going to be a standard rom-com. It's only briefly mentioned in the trailer, which otherwise advertised the movie as a standard romantic comedy arriving in time for Valentine's Day. And I have to assume that I'm not the only one who was surprised by this spin on the genre in Relationship Goals.
The movie is still enjoyable, and is buoyed by some killer talent such as Veep star Matt Walsh and Pose's Ryan Jamaal Swain. I also have to shout out Kelly Rowland and Method Man's chemistry. While Rowland isn't texting in an excel doc, her newest movie role is surprisingly religious.
Relationship Goals is streaming on Amazon as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Just know that it's not your standard rom-com.
