We Finally Got To See What The Street Fighter Movie Will Be Like, And It Is Everything I Could Have Ever Wanted

I am a Street Fighter diehard. And, even though I’m not into the competitive scene, I’ve been with the series ever since 1991 when Street Fighter: The World Warrior first debuted, so yeah. I LOVE Street Fighter.

So, when I first saw the cast listing for the new movie, I was cautiously optimistic. Now that I’ve seen the first trailer, oh, my God. This is it. They might have actually done it. Because that trailer is RIDICULOUS…but in the best sort of way!

And, this is why I’m really thinking that this film is finally going to give me everything I’ve ever wanted out of a Street Fighter movie. Can I get a “psycho crusher!” my brothers and sisters?

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

First Of All, This Movie Will Prominently Feature So Many Characters From The Games

Have you ever seen the first Street Fighter movie from 1994? While some people love it, I’ve always been a bit more on the fence about it. I mean, I saw it in theaters back when it first came out, but I was definitely not a fan at the time. As an adult? It’s fine. I do appreciate that they somehow managed to get so many characters from Super Street Fighter II into the movie, like T.Hawk, Cammy, and Dee Jay. That was cool.

That said, even though the characters were in the film, they didn’t really feel like the characters from the game. Like Dhalsim…as a scientist? Balrog…as a good guy? Blanka AS CHARLIE? What the hell?

However, this new trailer makes me think they’ve nailed it, and I knew it as soon as I saw Cody Rhodes as Guile. I was like, “The hair! He’s got the hair!” And then he did a flash kick. In fact, all of the characters looked so good, and just like their in-game counterparts (Except Dan, which was interesting). But, more about that accuracy in a moment…

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

There Were Several References To The Games

One thing that I noticed instantly in the trailer was the outfits. They were actually game-accurate! Chun-Li (Callina Liang) wearing her trademark blue outfit, Dhalsim (Vidjut Jammwal) with his make-up and earrings, Ryu (Andrew Koji) in his full gi. Honestly, just from the costumes ALONE, I’m already getting exactly what I want out of this movie. But then there’s so much more in the trailer!

The overall tone is just so goofy, which is such a great approach to take. I know some fans like the more serious approach to the series, such as the webseries Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, or Street Fighter Alpha: The Animation, but like I said, I’ve been with the series for a long time, and more often than not, it’s silly.

We get that silliness in the trailer. Zangief pulling a vehicle, Ryu and Ken doing a double whammy attack to some helpless schlub, a figure in shorts breaking a car like just in the bonus stages. I mean, does it get any better than this? Well, actually, it just might.

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

Most Importantly, The Cast Fired Shots At Mortal Kombat

Okay, so this next part really shouldn’t factor into my excitement for this movie, but it does. At The Game Awards, which is where the Street Fighter trailer premiered, the cast actually played a fast one and said that they were also welcoming the cast of the new Mortal Kombat movie to the stage, only for them to pretty much say sike, because the MK cast wasn’t there.

And, oh, baby. Don’t get the 12-year-old in me excited. Because I remember arguing over which series was better - Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat - back in the day, and I always, decisively, said Street Fighter (Though the Mortal Kombat movie was definitely better than the Street Fighter one).

So, for the cast to be taking a dig at Mortal Kombat II, which was delayed, it just makes me even more pumped for this film. It’s like 1994 all over again, baby!

What do you think, World Warriors? I’d love to hear your thoughts now that the new trailer is out.