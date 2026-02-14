One Of The Best Recent Rom-Coms Is Now Streaming, And Just In Time For Valentine's Day

One of the most delightfully surprising romantic comedies that arrived in theaters near the end of 2025 is now available to watch on one of the best streaming services out there. I'm talking about Eternity, a movie that blends comedy and romance with a bit of fantasy as it explores one woman's arrival in the afterlife. If you're looking for something to watch this Valentine's Day and you have an Apple TV subscription, David Freyne's clever A24 movie just might do the trick.

Eternity stars Elizabeth Olsen as Joan, a woman who dies in her old age and meets her also-recently-deceased husband in the afterlife. And then she meets her first husband there, too, and things get really complicated. Imagine having the ability to choose where you want to spend eternity, and in this case, who you want to spend it with. For Joan, it's either her first husband Luke (Callum Turner), who died in the Korean War when he was young and has been waiting for her in the great beyond since, or Larry (Miles Teller), the husband Joan spent her life with in the decades that followed, and who fully expects to continue their journey together.

The cast also includes John Early and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who play afterlife coordinators, and Olga Merediz, who plays one of Joan's friends.

(Image credit: A24/Apple)

Why It's A Great Valentine's Day Movie Option

Whether you're watching solo, with someone in a new relationship, or celebrating the holiday with a partner you've known for years, Eternity poses a pretty great question to consider on a holiday like Valentine's Day. Should Joan use her afterlife as an opportunity to have the future she lost with her first husband? Or should she spend eternity with the man who was at her side for most of her life?

Eternity's fantasy setting is another thing that makes it a great rom-com. Not only are we watching Joan try to figure out what to do with the rest of her existence, but we're also getting a glimpse into a really fun imagining of the afterlife, where people can choose from countless themed afterlife locations to live out their infinite years. The only catch is, once you pick an afterlife, that's where you'll stay forever. So if you choose that amazing beachy afterlife setting, you'd better be prepared to spend your days on the beach for literal eternity. That might sound like heaven to some, but I think of all the sand getting everywhere all the time, and I don't know...

Whether Eternity restores your faith in rom-coms, as it did CinemaBlend writer Jerrica Tisdale, or it reminds you of another great afterlife rom-com, as it did for me, it's well worth a watch and will give you something to think about as you watch Joan try to figure out what she really wants from her future. Eternity is now available to watch on Apple TV.