This Week In Weird Rumors Adam Sandler Says The Internet Made Up: A Story About Chanel And His Kid

If you spend enough time online, you’ll eventually see a celebrity rumor so odd that you immediately suspect it to be fake. This week is no different when it came to Adam Sandler. The comedian took some time to clear the air after a wildly specific internet rumor took on a life of its own. The story involves one of his daughters as well as a dramatic encounter at a Chanel boutique.

According to the viral version of events, Sandler’s 19-year-old daughter, Sadie, was brushed off by store staff for wearing a casual outfit while shopping for a handbag. It was alleged that that exchange supposedly led to Sadie's famous dad storming in and spending $300,000 in retaliation. Sandler, speaking to USA Today at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, expressed confusion in regard to the supposed account. He shared with the outlet:

That was one of the weirdest, dumbest, 100% made up things…It was very odd.

Apparently, the rumor spread so widely that even people in Sandler's own circle started asking questions. The Billy Madison star revealed that a friend texted him for details about the supposed shopping spree. He continued:

I said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s 100% nonsense,’ I don’t know how that (expletive) happens.

For context, Sadie and her younger sister, Sunny, aren’t strangers to the spotlight. The Waterboy star shares both daughters with his wife, Jackie Sandler, and the girls have grown up appearing in Happy Madison projects, from Hotel Transylvania and Grown Ups to Hubie Halloween.

More recently, Sunny and Sadie starred alongside their dad in Netflix’s wonderful coming-of-age flick, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and the well-received Happy Gilmore 2. Sadie is now studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and both sisters have shown musical talent, with Sunny even performing on stage with her father. They’re also regulars on red carpets, often joining their parents at premieres and award shows.

As for the Chanel saga, it’s a reminder of how quickly celebrity fiction can spiral. But not every viral Sandler headline is bogus. While being honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the festival, he confirmed that one recent story was absolutely true: a late-night In-N-Out Burger run. Of the burger story, he added:

That one's true, and the other one's pathetic.

Celebrity rumors have always traveled quickly but, now they spread at full internet speed. One dramatic TikTok, a polished voiceover, maybe a touch of AI, and suddenly a completely fabricated story feels real enough for strangers to debate in the comments. That’s essentially what happened here, with Adam Sandler cast, not in one of his best performances, but as the star of a luxury-store showdown that never took place. It’s a good reminder that if a headline sounds a little too cinematic, it probably was designed that way.

What makes the whole situation even stranger is that Sandler has been openly celebrating his daughters in very real, very public ways. He recently spoke with pride about sharing the screen with both Sadie and Sunny. He described watching them succeed on set as being like a parent at a baseball game, seeing their kid get a big hit. By his own account, he tried not to overstep, offering advice only when asked. That steady, supportive dynamic feels a lot more grounded than any viral boutique revenge fantasy.

If you want to see Adam Sandler and his daughters in actual on-screen moments together, Happy Gilmore 2, as well as You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, are streaming for everyone with a Netflix subscription.