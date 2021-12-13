What’s Happening With Legally Blonde 3? Here’s The Latest From Reese Witherspoon

The buzz surrounding Legally Blonde 3 has been building since the film was announced in 2018. Fans got excited about the sequel, but there hasn’t been much news about a script or production start since then. Those questions led diehard fans to constantly ask Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling about the anticipated sequel. With Legally Blonde 3 seemingly in limbo, Witherspoon gave a status update on the film’s progress.

This isn't the first time Reese Witherspoon addressed concerns related to the film’s status. Fans have become worried and impatient with little news from the Oscar winner. After being asked repeatedly about the Legally Blonde 2 sequel, Witherspoon finally decided update the public. The Your Place or Mine star decided to give Variety an update on the sequel’s big-screen journey.

We are just working on the script right now. And when we have a script, we can make a movie. Ask Mindy Kaling! I don’t know, but she and I talk about it all the time.

So, Reese Witherspoon seemingly wants fans to take up their Legally Blonde 3 quips and queries with Mindy Kaling. The Oscar winner seemed as eager to start working on the film as fans are to see it. At least, the Sweet Home Alabama star and Kaling are still communicating about the script constantly. There’s already some outside pressure from the likes of PETA to contend with. And the sequel doesn’t even have a final draft yet.

Writing a follow-up to two beloved rom coms would be a major undertaking for anyone. But that’s an understatement in the Locked Down star’s case as she is writing and producing multiple projects along with penning the anticipated sequel. So fans might want to give Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling a little breathing room as they sort out the details related to the script.

But it’s not just the Ocean’s 8 star who has a full plate as Witherspoon has multiple projects brewing or completed, including Netflix’s Your Place or Mine. The rom-com vet has been growing as a businesswoman since Legally Blonde 2 debuted. But the Election star’s involvement in the sequel put those years of Legally Blonde 3 speculation to rest. But some Legally Blonde vets aren’t sure if they’ll be returning for the sequel. So, as Reese Witherspoon put, everyone else will know more when she and Kaling know.

Despite it being two decades since Legally Blonde was released, the film series’ legacy continues to carry on as seen in Black Widow’s Florence Pugh’s tribute. So, the world is prime for an Elle Wood renaissance to happen. Once a big announcement is made, Reese Witherspoon will be the first to let moviegoers know.

Until that happens, Legally Blonde and its sequel are currently available to rent Prime Video. Reese Witherspoon's new movie Sing 2 hits theaters December 22nd.