'Terrible!' Rob Lowe Admits He Was Trying Text Robert Downey Jr. About His Globes Win And Accidentally Texted Bradley Cooper Instead
Rob Lowe tried to congratulate his friend Robert Downey Jr. on his Golden Globes win, but accidentally texted the wrong actor.
The Golden Globes are often seen as an indication of where the wind is blowing when it comes to Academy Award nominations and winners. If that’s the case, then things are looking good for Robert Downey Jr., who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Oppenheimer, and maybe not as good for Bradley Cooper in Maestro, who did not walk away with any awards. On the plus side, Cooper did apparently get a very nice congratulatory text from Rob Lowe.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob Lowe revealed that when Downey became a Golden Globe winner, he wanted to congratulate his friend. Downey and Lowe have known each other since high school, so of course he wanted to say something to his friend. Unfortunately, he apparently got some numbers confused, as he accidentally texted Bradley Cooper. Lowe explained…
It would be one thing if Rob Lowe had accidentally texted just anybody else, but he texted somebody who had been nominated for Golden Globes but did not win. Maestro was nominated for four awards, three of which would have resulted in Bradley Cooper accepting the statue, but the movie was entirely shut out. Even the strongly reviewed performance of Carey Mulligan went unrecognized.
Maybe getting Cooper and Downey confused isn't that surprising. They're both among the highest-grossing actors of all time. They both have an MCU pedigree. I have no idea how personally Bradley Cooper took his loss at the Golden Globes, I’m sure it wasn’t that big a deal, but getting a text congratulating him, and then realizing that somebody was going to send that to Robert Downey Jr. instead, probably did sting a bit. It sounds like Cooper took it all in stride. He even responded with a joke when Rob Lowe made the exact same mistake a second time. He continued…
Neither actor has a major project on the 2024 release schedule at this point, but they could easily find themselves competing for awards again down the road. And the current awards season is far from over, so there are plenty more chances for Bradley Cooper to give some fine acceptance speeches. If he does, maybe Rob Lowe will send a nice message of congratulations to Robert Downey Jr.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes