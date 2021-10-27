Rob Zombie’s Halloween Star Wants In On A Jamie Lee Curtis Sequel

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for a number of years, to the delight of fans. And in addition to original properties, beloved franchises like Halloween have returned to theaters . And Rob Zombie’s Halloween star wants in on a future Jamie Lee Curtis sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis is synonymous with her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but she’s not the only actress to play that role. Scout Taylor-Compton got that honor in Rob Zombie’s pair of movies , and she seems interested in a role in one of the current sequels. She opened up about this in an interview, saying:

Would I have loved to have been in them? Yeah, of course. It would've been really cool to even do a cameo. Danielle Harris and myself, we always say this. We're like, 'Well, they want everybody to be a part of it.' I was like, 'Danielle, you've been a part of so many, they want anybody that's been a part of them.' I was like, 'That's crazy.' But it's really cool to see them continue the journey and to see Michael on the screen again. So there's a love there, for sure.

Well, there you have it. Not only would Scout Taylor-Compton love to be included in the current Halloween trilogy, she’s not the only one. Her co-tar Danielle Harris seems down as well, especially since David Gordon Green brought back to many franchise favorites for the Halloween Kills. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes in the upcoming threequel Halloween Ends.

Scout Taylor-Compton’s comments to ComicBook show how much love both she and her co-star Danielle Harris continue to have for the Halloween franchise. Rob Zombie’s pair of movies operate on its own set of rules and are far more gory and cruel than the rest of the franchise. But Taylor-Compton is going to have to move fast to return to the world of Haddonfield, as Halloween Ends will wrap up the current trilogy and serve as Jaime Lee Curtis’ swan song as Laurie.

(Image credit: Universal )

Indeed, actress Danielle Harris has even more history with Halloween than Scout Taylor-Compton. In addition to playing Annie in Rob Zombie’s movies (yes, she survives the original), Harris also starred as Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4 and Halloween 5. As such, she seems like a prime actress to potentially bring back for a future installment-- even for just a cameo

The Halloween is a franchise that has operated under a number of different timelines, with the current trilogy serving as a follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 original while ignoring all the other movies. As such, it’s more than possible that Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris won’t be invited in on the fun for Halloween Ends. After all, the returning actors who appeared in Halloween Kills all reprised their role from OG movie; not every franchise star was asked back.