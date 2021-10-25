One Halloween Kills Star Addresses The Possibility They Actually Survived Michael Myers

Spoiler alert for the ending of Halloween Kills.

Just in time for the titular holiday , David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is currently in both theaters and streaming on Peacock. Jamie Lee Curtis is joined by a strong supporting cast in this new installment, who make up the town of Haddonfield. Chief among them is Anthony Michael Hall as an adult Tommy Doyle, and he recently addressed the possibility of actually surviving the attack with Michael Myers.

Movie fans were thrilled to learn that iconic Brat Pack alum Anthony Michael Hall would be playing Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills, and his performance in the slasher certainly didn’t disappoint. Tommy helped to lead the town into battle, but was seemingly killed when The Shape rose and took them all out. Hall was recently asked if he might somehow have survived that fateful encounter, saying:

Well, maybe I should be a little coy about that. You never know what can happen, but I know it doesn’t look good for him. It doesn’t look good for him at all. I mean, it was kind of epic, but going back to high school English, it’s the classical tragedy. At least one person has to die, so it was a noble death, I think.

Well, there you have it. While Anthony Michael Hall isn’t totally ruling it out, he seems to think that Tommy Doyle did indeed perish at the hands of Michael Myers during Halloween Kills. We’ll just have to see what David Gordon Green and company have in store for us with the upcoming threequel Halloween Ends.

Anthony Michael Hall’s comments to THR help to show what a great attitude the iconic actor has about his role in Halloween Kills. I personally had the chance to speak with him ahead of the movie’s release, where he revealed more tidbits about what it was like bringing his Tommy Doyle to life. Unfortunately, he was seemingly killed off in some of the final moments of the bloody slasher.

Toward the end of Halloween Kills’ runtime, the Haddonfield mob seemingly gets the better of Michael Myers. Judy Greer’s Karen lures The Shape into a trap, and he’s beaten down by various townspeople including Anthony Michal Hall’s Tommy Doyle. Unfortunately The Boogeyman would eventually manage to rise, and kill them all off one by one. Tommy was one of the final kills, with Michael using his own baseball bat against him.

In the end, nearly the entire cast of Halloween Kills was murdered by Michael Myers throughout the movie’s runtime. Seemingly only Laurie, Allyson, and Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace managed to survive, setting up their future appearance in Halloween Kills. We’ll just have to see if David Gordon Green surprises us with having other characters actually live. Although Anthony Michael Hall isn’t convinced Tommy would be on that list.