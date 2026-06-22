Robert Downey Jr.’s Latest Doctor Doom Post Has Fans Making One Doomsday Prediction

The hype for Avengers: Doomsday appears to be growing, and few seem as excited as one of the film’s lead actors, Robert Downey Jr. Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Downey return to the continuity not as the heroic Iron Man but as the villainous Doctor Doom. By all accounts, Downey has really committed to the role, and he’s even been sharing Doom-themed social media posts on multiple holidays. Now, his latest update has fans making a big prediction about the upcoming superhero film.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Latest Doom Holiday Post Sparks Reactions From Fans

Downey’s holiday posts have varied, but they’ve been delightful thus far. Last November, for example, the Oscar winner posted Thanksgiving art of Doom and Iron Man sharing a wishbone. And, even this past spring, the actor dropped an Easter pic of Doom maniacally holding a basket of color-coded eggs. Father’s Day marked the latest occasion for Downey to share a post, and he dropped a photo of what looked like a child’s drawing, depicting the Marvel villain as a loving dad. Check it out:

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

Even with Downey’s track record of sharing themed pics featuring Victor von Doom, I’d be lying if I said I was expecting a post like this one for Father’s Day. It’s a humorous photo, but it’s also one that can make a fan ponder if it’s teasing what’s come in the latest Avengers movie. On that note, many MCU devotees have taken to the comments section, and they seem to be of the belief that Downey’s iteration of Latveria’s leader will be a daddy (to a biological child or a surrogate one). Take a look at some of the responses:

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DOOM HAS A CHILD CONFIRMED! Or… he *had* one. - eavoss

I don't want to be that person, but ‘Daddy Doom' confirmed - princebarkin

DADDY DOOM 🙌 - themovieposterguy

DADDY DOOM 💚 - officialhannahsarah

Wow means doom gonna steal the Franklin richards like comic 👀 - agentp_183

Y'all just spoiled doom taking in sue and reeds child😭😭💔- andrews_memes43

This is an intriguing conversation, to say the least, but is there actually anything to all of this? Or are we just reading into this too deeply? Let’s discuss.

What Kind Of History Does Doctor Doom Have With Kids?

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Victor von Doom doesn’t have any biological heirs in the main Marvel Universe continuity, though he did notably adopt a young Latverian named Kristoff, who he took under his wing. Doom also has key ties to the children of his sworn enemies, Reed Richards and Sue Storm. In the comics, he ultimately helped save the life of Sue and Reed’s unborn daughter and, as a result, he was given the right to name her Valeria. Doom’s link to Reed and Sue’s son, Franklin, is a bit more complex, as the tyrant recruits and manipulates the reality-warping Franklin as a part of his own plan to rework the multiverse.

As can be seen via the fan comments above, some people believe Franklin is the child in the photo, and that’s a reasonable assumption due to the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The stinger for the film shows Doom introducing himself to young Franklin while Sue watches on in shock. All in all, it seems a given that the MCU’s Doom will seek to use the all-powerful Franklin and maybe even turn him against his parents and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Still, these are all just assumptions as, for all we know, Robert Downey Jr.’s Father’s Day post could simply be a fun, little tidbit for fans. With all that said, I’m not opposed to the idea of this latest version of Doctor Doom being a dad, as it would theoretically add even more dramatic tension to what’s already sure to be an intense story.

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Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, prepare for the film by grabbing a Disney+ subscription and streaming the films of the Multiverse Saga.