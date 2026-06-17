Do I Love A Doomsday Cast Member Talking About How Obsessed They Are With Being On Set With Robert Downey Jr? Yes, I Do

Every time I hear an Avengers: Doomsday cast member hype the movie up, my excitement for the film on the 2026 movie schedule increases exponentially. Case in point, Ebon Moss-Bachrach just obsessed over working with Robert Downey Jr. on this upcoming Marvel movie , and it was the best.

Unlike a good chunk of the Doomsday cast, this movie will mark the first time Ebon Moss-Bachrach has worked with Robert Downey Jr. in a big way; also, he’ll be acting alongside the MCU icon as he plays Doctor Doom instead of Tony Stark. Before they started filming, the Fantastic Four: First Steps star said he was “excited” to work with RDJ . Now, he’s updated ET on the experience. Responding to a question about who surprised him most, The Bear actor said:

I mean, I guess in scenes, Downey is such a surprising, playful, mischievous actor. I found him to be maybe the most sort of surprising or the most unknowable, in a good way. In an acting kind of way.

Well, I love that! I especially love it because we’ll be seeing Downey in a totally different role in Dommsday. He’s no longer a hero; he isn’t Iron Man. He’s Doctor Doom now, and I’m very excited to see how he surprises all of us in that role. And if he’s keeping the cast on their toes, I imagine the audience is poised to have a similar experience.

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Along with this comment being thrilling on its own, it also goes right along with what other Doomsday cast members have said about Robert Downey Jr. Moss-Bachrach’s Fantastic Four co-star, Vanessa Kirby, compared RDJ to “the godfather,” explaining to Variety that he’s the movie's “leader” and he’s “always there” and looking out for his fellow actors. Overall, she said it was a “joy” working with him and the movie’s directors, the Russo brothers.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu said Downey has inspired him greatly. He gushed about how the Iron Man actor is very “kind, generous, and inspiring,” and he spoke to the impact he’s had on Marvel’s success.

Of course, the Oppenheimer star has quite the sense of humor, so we get to see him bickering with Chris Evans and joking around. However, it’s clear that this cast really looks up to him and has loved working with him. To see exactly what I mean, check out this clip of Ebon Moss-Bachrach talking about RDJ:

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It’s so wonderful to see this ensemble gushing about each other. This video is also a thrilling reminder that not only is Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, but he’s coming back as a new character, and we’ll get to see him go against a team of heroes made up of actors who have acted with him many times and never acted with him before.

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So, get ready, folks! Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, and that’s when we’ll get to see Robert Downey Jr. back on the big screen in a Marvel movie, and we’ll get to watch him interact with other beloved actors, like Ebon Moss-Bachrach.