Robert Downey Jr. Posted Doomsday-Themed Thanksgiving Art, And Fans Are Going Off In The Comments

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to exciting new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the shared universe. The Oscar-winning actor recently posted a Marvel-themed Thanksgiving post, and fans are freaking out in the comments.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and fans are looking for any clues that might indicate what the Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. So when RDJ posted a Turkey Day image on Instagram, fans wondered if he was teasing the battle to come. Check out the post below:

This cute image shows the hands of both Iron Man and Doctor Doom fighting over a wishbone. It's a cute holiday-themed image, showing both of the characters RDJ played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although what could just be a fun post soon became a breeding ground for fan theories surrounding Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey shared this image to his whopping 57 million Instagram followers, plenty of whom ended up making their voices known in the comments section. The responses were a mix of confusion and hope that we'll see Iron Man and Doctor Doom face off in the next Avengers movie, with both of the characters being played by the same actor. Check out the comments below:

Of course, it's entirely possible that this was just a fun post for RDJ to share on Thanksgiving. But since Marvel's security is so tight, some fans are looking for any clue about what's going to go down in the next two Avengers movies. It's safe to say that Downey's inclusion is helping to buoy excitement for those mysterious blockbusters.

While Robert Downey Jr. was announced to be playing Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies thanks to the multiverse, some fans are also hoping he gets to suit back up as Tony Stark. But following Iron Man's death in Endgame, it's unclear if the studio is willing to mess with that beloved character's ending.

There are countless questions about what's coming in the next Avengers movie, including how many characters Robert Downey Jr. will be playing. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed entire teams of heroes will be present, although Kevin Feige teased that it wasn't the full list of characters. And with the multiverse, it feels like just about anything is possible.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since it's more than a year away, we might have to try and be patient while waiting for concrete information about this title. Good luck to us all.