Fans Have Been Complaining About Doctor Doom Having No ‘Buildup.’ Kevin Feige Has Thoughts

Avengers: Doomsday will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more join forces to take on the threat of Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.). Like Infinity War and Endgame before them, Doomsday and the upcoming Secret Wars will serve as culmination films, as they’ll close out The Multiverse Saga. While many seem pumped to see Doom take on the heroes, others have argued that there’s been no true “buildup” to the character’s arrival. Now, Kevin Feige is weighing in on that argument.

Throughout the Infinity Saga (Phases One through Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), it was evident that the overarching narrative was leading to a showdown with the Mad Titan, Thanos. Josh Brolin’s large, brooding character made brief appearances in a couple of movies, including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Guardians of the Galaxy. Eventually, he became the Big Bad in Infinity War, and that carried into Endgame.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ahead of Doomsday, Victor von Doom has only appeared in one film, as he makes a brief appearance in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene. Fans have since taken to social media to air their grievances with the notion of Doom not being teased throughout the last few phases. Feige was asked about this when he spoke with The Brandon Davis Show after Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It was there that the veteran producer provided a counterargument for the