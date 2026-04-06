Robert Downey Jr. Posted A Doomsday-Inspired Easter Image, And Fans Are Trying To Find Clues About The Next Avengers

Easter is a special day for many people. But this Easter was a surprisingly big day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It gave us an image of how Doctor Doom celebrates the holiday, and now fans are dissecting it looking for clues about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The image came courtesy of Robert Dwoeny Jr. on Instagram who is set to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Doctor Doom. It’s a picture of Doom’s Easter basket, full of Marvel-inspired Easter eggs. Each one indicates a different hero or team of heroes.

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

Of course, since “easter eggs” are something fans are always looking for when it comes to Marvel movies, fans in the comments are trying to figure out if there is a way to decode this image in a way that reveals some sort of new information about the upcoming Marvel movie. Comments include…

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THERE'S A SPIDEY EASTER EGG - wens.1998

Left to right: Dr Strange, Ant man, Namor, Black Panther, New Avengers, Captain America, X-men, Shang Chi, Thor, Fantastic 4, Loki, and Spider-Man. - michaeldesanta718

He just teased it Spiderman gonna be in the movie🔥🔥 - cjtotuff0229

I have a theory, I believe that Dr. Doom, will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday. - aident2011

If there is anything of significance in this image, it is likely the inclusion of an egg with the Spider-Man insignia. Officially, we don’t know whether Spider-Man will appear in the movie, but if one assumes these eggs are specifically related to the film, it suggests Spidey will appear.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we should expect Tom Holland to be in the film. While no Spider-Man actor has been officially confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, rumors suggest we might actually see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in the new film, so even if we take this as confirmation of the character, the actor it could be remains an open question.

The other potentially intriguing piece of the image is seeing the Doctor Strange logo. Benedict Cumberbatch has been cagey about his appearance in the film, at different points claiming he wouldn’t be in Doomsday before saying he would be. His name has not been officially announced for the film.

Other fans are hoping this image is a precursor to the release of the full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The trailer calls have been loud and near constant in recent months. It’s possible that we could see a trailer in the next day or so, though if you’re placing bets on the matter, I’d point out that CinemaCon is next week. We will see several new trailers as part of the event, so there’s a decent chance we could get our first look at Doomsday then.