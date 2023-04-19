Sherlock Holmes 3 Director Explains Why The Robert Downey Jr. Sequel Hasn’t Happened Yet Despite A ‘Brilliant’ Script
Is there still a chance?
No matter how many movies he makes for the remainder of his career, Robert Downey Jr. forever will be associated with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any fan who tries to watch the Marvel movies in order has to start with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, which introduced the irresponsible playboy who discovers his courageous side after catching a shard of shrapnel in the chest. But outside of the MCU, Downey also had a famous and successful run as legendary sleuth Sherlock Holmes in two Guy Ritchie pictures, and I’m positively shocked Warner Bros. hasn’t moved mountains to keep that franchise rolling. Ritchie explained why he chose not to return for Sherlock Holmes 3, which left the door open for Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher. Only, Fletcher has an update on the sequel, and it’s far from positive.
We put together this list of things to know about the in-development Sherlock Holmes 3, should it ever happen!
Rocketman is another movie that deserves far more love than it receives. Taron Egerton, who soared as Elton John in the movie, begged people to see it in theaters. But it didn’t do nearly as well as Bohemian Rhapsody, leaving Fletcher to search for his next high-profile gig. He currently has the original film Ghosted, available to folks with an AppleTV+ subscription. And while promoting that Chris Evans and Ana De Armas romantic-comedy, Fletcher caught ReelBlend up on the status of Sherlock Holmes 3, which he once was attached to direct. When we inquired if the anticipated sequel still was in development, Fletcher told the CinemaBlend podcast:
I’ll say again, I have no clue why WB isn’t sending dump trucks full of money to Robert Downey Jr.’s home and begging him to reprise the role of Sherlock Holmes. Studios thrive on franchises, and with the Fantastic Beasts films stalling out and DC in a rebuild stage, WB could use as many hits as possible. The first Sherlock Holmes earned just shy of $500 million in global tickets sold in 2009, and the 2011 sequel surpassed that number (according to The Numbers). You’d assume that if RDJ were ready, the green light would be lit.
Digging more into their process, Dexter Fletcher explained:
For now, the movie remains on ice. Downey is the type of actor who almost has multiple upcoming movies in his pipeline, and it sounds like a script for Sherlock Holmes 3 is close to ready, should he choose to go down that path. In the meantime, Fletcher’s latest movie Ghosted can be streamed on AppleTV+ beginning on April 21. Scan our list of details we know about the film while you wait for it to arrive.
