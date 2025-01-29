‘Makes Me Ill’: Robert Eggers Is Not Interested In Making A Contemporary-Set Movie, But I Had No Idea He Felt So Strongly

Robert Eggers has only four feature films under his belt right now, but all of them have been cinematic feats. When it comes to the commonalities between those titles there’s the sharp camera work, strong performances and fine attention to detail. Of course, what Eggers’ pieces of art also share is the fact that they’re all period pieces. I’d wondered whether that was a coincidence or a conscious choice. Well, he just voiced his disdain for doing a motion picture set in modern day and, man, tell us how you really feel.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that the New York-born filmmaker really isn’t interested in making a movie that’s contemporary to our time. He recently conveyed those feelings while promoting his latest – the critically lauded Nosferatu. When asked by Rotten Tomatoes if he’d consider making a film set within the 21st century, the Northman helmer said that the prospect makes him “ill.” In a video interview shared to Instagram, he then proceeded to explain exactly why he would loathe having to make such a production:

The idea of having to photograph a car is — makes me ill. And the idea of photographing a cellphone is just death. And to make a contemporary story, you have to like, photograph a cellphone. It’s just how life is. So, no.

Seriously, I was never aware of the fact that Robert Eggers felt so passionately about this. It’s possible that some may be disappointed by his staunch stand, yet I can honestly appreciate it. He’s a creative person who knows what he wants and doesn’t want. Plus, it’s hard to argue with his desire, when you consider just how well his first four features have turned out. Honestly, The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman and Nosferatu are all unique pieces of work that are aesthetically pleasing and effectively reflect their settings. One could even argue that his debut feature is among the best horror movies of all time.

With all of that said, some fans may still wonder one thing: What’s the time cut-off point for a setting in a Robert Eggers movie? The Hansel and Gretel director addressed that as well during his chat with RT. And, quite frankly, it’s a bit closer than I’d imagined, based on his car and cellphone comments:

I might go potentially to 1950, but before World War II is more inviting for my imagination.

Unfortunately, the director doesn’t have anything lined up for the 2025 movie schedule. Fans should know, however, that his next film is set, as the Brothers helmer is set to direct Werwulf, a medieval English horror film that’ll be part of the werewolf subgenre. The prospect of such a project is exciting, and it makes for yet another promising upcoming horror movie. Still, when approaching the flick, the macabre maestro should make note of some points from Nosferatu.

So it doesn’t look like we’ll ever see a modern-set film from Robert Eggers, unless someone manages to change his mind, for some reason. But let’s just be grateful that he still plans to keep delivering period pieces that build on folklore and aim to be historically authentic. Now, if you’ll excuse me, since I know Eggers would consider going as late as the ‘50s, I’m going to campaign for him to take on a World War I drama.