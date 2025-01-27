After Nosferatu, There Are Two Things I Hope Robert Eggers Does With His Werewolf Movie (And One Thing I Hope He Doesn't Do)

Werewolves are definitely having a moment. Frank Grillo’s Werewolves dropped late last year, and Leigh Whannel’s Wolf Man recently landed on the 2025 movie schedule ; it’s clear the subgenre is on the rise. Now, master of historical horror Robert Eggers is taking a stab at lycanthropy. Following Nosferatu's critical and box office success, Eggers is again teaming up with Focus Features for Werwulf, a 13th-century horror flick. After seeing his latest flick, I’m thrilled about bring to this classic creature. Yet there are elements I hope he employs and one I hope he avoids for his upcoming horror movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Werwulf will immerse audiences in medieval England with period-accurate dialogue and the gritty, visceral tone fans have come to expect from the Witch helmer’s work. Co-written with Sjón, who also collaborated on The Northman, the film promises to transport viewers to another muddy, costumed and violent historical chapter. While details are still scarce, there's one thing I'm sure of: Robert Eggers’ signature style will make this werewolf story stand out in a genre that’s often more bark than bite.

On that note, here’s what I hope Robert Eggers leans into with this project—and one thing I hope he avoids:

What Robert Eggers Should Do With The Werewolf Film

First off, it'd be wise for Eggers to double down on historical authenticity. The production designer-turned-filmmaker has built a career on transporting audiences to specific time periods, whether it’s 17th-century New England in The Witch or 19th-century maritime isolation in The Lighthouse. His attention to detail—right down to era-specific dialogue—grounds his stories in a way few filmmakers can replicate, and that was also true with Nosferatu.

For Werwulf, the medieval setting offers endless possibilities to explore a time when superstition reigned supreme. The 13th century was a period of intense religious fervor, widespread fear of the unknown and brutal survival. The director could draw on real-world elements like witch hunts, pagan rituals and the early clash between science and superstition to create a rich backdrop for the werewolf tale. Imagine a village torn apart not only by the creature but also by the paranoia and accusations it inspires.

Also, I'm hoping that Robert Eggers will root the werewolf legend in folklore. Werewolves have a long history in mythology, and Eggers is just the filmmaker to explore the darker, more obscure aspects of their lore. Medieval European beliefs tied lycanthropy to curses, divine punishment or even sins of the flesh—themes the New Hampshire-born movie maker could seamlessly weave into his narrative.

Instead of a straightforward monster story, he could delve into the psychological and spiritual implications of becoming a werewolf.

What Should Robert Eggers Needs To Avoid

It's very important that the horror movie maven doesn't make the characters too distant or unrelatable. Eggers excels at creating oppressive atmospheres and meticulously detailed worlds, yet some of his characters have been criticized for feeling emotionally distant (The Witch and Nosferatu, in particular). In a werewolf story, however, character relatability is key.

The best horror movies, specifically the best werewolf films and shows, like The Wolf Man or An American Werewolf in London, succeed because the audience feels the protagonist’s pain, fear and loss as they grapple with their transformation. Werwulf needs a strong emotional core—a character whose internal struggle mirrors the external chaos brought on by the werewolf curse. Without that connection, the story risks feeling too cold and detached, even with the Lighthouse director’s signature style to carry it.

Robert Eggers has repeatedly proven that he can deliver haunting, immersive experiences that linger long after the credits roll. With Werwulf, he has the opportunity to redefine the subgenre by fusing historical authenticity, deep folklore and emotionally resonant storytelling. Here's hoping the points mentioned above are addressed for the film.

Set for a Christmas 2026 release, Werwulf could become one of the year's most anticipated films. If the filmmaker can strike the right balance between atmosphere and humanity, his werewolf thriller could stand alongside his previous work as a modern horror masterpiece.