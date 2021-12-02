Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson After The Goblet Of Fire

Years before Robert Pattinson’s skyrocketed from his time playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, the actor was best known for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Yet while Cedric and Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter shared some heart-racing experiences during the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth Harry Potter movie, evidently the two actors aren’t close. In fact, Radcliffe describes the relationship they do have as being “strange.”

This isn’t because Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe dislike one another, but because they actually haven’t directly touched base in a long time. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe recollected on how he learned that Pattinson was co-leading the Twilight franchise back in the late 2000s, saying:

Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it’s odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.

Can someone arrange to have Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe exchange phone numbers or email addresses so that they can have a proper conversation? Granted, these two have busy lives both personally and professionally, but still, it’d be great if these two could actually catch up with one another rather than relay messages to reporters when they’re promoting their respective projects. At least Radcliffe made it clear that he thinks fondly of Patton, so hopefully they’ll reestablish contact with one another someday, if not reunite in person.

As far as their professional endeavors go, after years of starring in primarily smaller-scale/independent movies, Robert Pattinson returned to the blockbuster space last year in Tenet and is just months away from starring as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The DC Comics movie follows the Caped Crusader hunting down Paul Dano’s Riddler during his second year of crimefighting. The movie’s other notable characters include Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon and Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe is one of the lead actors and executive producers of the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, with his costars including Steve Buscemi (who also executive produces the show), Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass. Radcliffe will also star alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in next year’s The Lost City, and it was announced last month that he, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and many other actors and important contributors from the Harry Potter movies will come together for an HBO Max reunion special to celebrate the film franchise’s 20th anniversary.

