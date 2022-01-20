Robert Pattinson Describes The Challenge Of Wearing Batman’s Cowl
By Corey Chichizola published
Batman's signature costume provided some challenges for Robert Pattinson.
As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as massively popular as Batman. Generations of fans can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves has in store with The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. And Robert Pattinson recently described the challenge of wearing the DC hero’s signature cowl.
After being the star of various indie projects, Robert Pattinson returned to blockbusters with Tenet and The Batman. The latter project is nearly here after a few delays, and fans can’t wait to see what the 35 year-old actor will bring to the table. While his jawline looks amazing in the cowl, it definitely complicated the filming process. As he put it,
Well, there you have it. While a number of actors have suited up as Batman throughout the years, they’ve likely all had similar problems with the character’s cowl. On top of limiting movement, lighting the Dark Knight provides a logistical issue for the cast and crew. We’ll just have to see how those efforts ultimately paid off when The Batman hits theaters in March.
Robert Pattinson’s comments to MovieMaker helps to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like filming a Batman movie. While audiences get to enjoy watching Gotham’s protector on the big screen, actually filming with the beloved costume is another matter entirely. Luckily it seems like the Twilight and Harry Potter icon eventually got the hang of the small movements required to be properly lit.
From the limited footage released from The Batman, audiences can definitely see how challenging it must be to light Robert Pattinson’s title character. In certain dark shots his features are barely visible, while others are able to show off the detail of the handmade cowl. As a reminder, you can see the latest trailer below,
Luckily for the countless fans of the Dark Knight out there, The Batman’s release is nearly upon us. The cast and crew have universally praised Matt Reeves for his specificity and vision, hopefully resulting in plenty of surprises for the audience. Moviegoers are also eager to see the rest of the A-list cast at work, especially Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell. The ensemble is also rounded out by familiar faces like Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.
The Batman will finally hit theaters exclusively on March 4th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.