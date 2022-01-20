Robert Pattinson Describes The Challenge Of Wearing Batman’s Cowl

As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as massively popular as Batman. Generations of fans can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves has in store with The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. And Robert Pattinson recently described the challenge of wearing the DC hero’s signature cowl.

After being the star of various indie projects, Robert Pattinson returned to blockbusters with Tenet and The Batman. The latter project is nearly here after a few delay s, and fans can’t wait to see what the 35 year-old actor will bring to the table. While his jawline looks amazing in the cowl , it definitely complicated the filming process. As he put it,

There’s a whole different language, body language, you have to learn to make it do what you want it to do. If you look too much into the light, it looks completely ridiculous, and you’re wearing a Halloween costume. But if you’re like two millimeters down, it’s like — oh, that’s completely totemic, and like it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look. But to learn how to feel that and learn how to react to how the light hits it, takes forever.

Well, there you have it. While a number of actors have suited up as Batman throughout the years, they’ve likely all had similar problems with the character’s cowl. On top of limiting movement, lighting the Dark Knight provides a logistical issue for the cast and crew. We’ll just have to see how those efforts ultimately paid off when The Batman hits theaters in March.

Robert Pattinson’s comments to MovieMaker helps to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like filming a Batman movie. While audiences get to enjoy watching Gotham’s protector on the big screen, actually filming with the beloved costume is another matter entirely. Luckily it seems like the Twilight and Harry Potter icon eventually got the hang of the small movements required to be properly lit.

From the limited footage released from The Batman, audiences can definitely see how challenging it must be to light Robert Pattinson’s title character. In certain dark shots his features are barely visible, while others are able to show off the detail of the handmade cowl. As a reminder, you can see the latest trailer below,

Luckily for the countless fans of the Dark Knight out there, The Batman’s release is nearly upon us. The cast and crew have universally praised Matt Reeves for his specificity and vision, hopefully resulting in plenty of surprises for the audience. Moviegoers are also eager to see the rest of the A-list cast at work , especially Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell. The ensemble is also rounded out by familiar faces like Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.