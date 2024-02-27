Dune 2 Director Explains Why Anya Taylor-Joy’s Role Was Kept Hidden For So Long

Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a huge hit when it arrived in theaters in 2021, and fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for the highly anticipated sequel. And after Dune: Part Two's delay, the project will finally arrive in theaters in March. Fans were shocked when it was revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy had a surprise role in the Dune 2 cast list, with moviegoers counting down the days until they see her on the big screen. And director Denis Villeneuve recently explained why he kept her role a secret for so long.

What we know about Dune: Part Two is limited, but the outstanding cast of actors has helped to buoy fan excitement, especially names like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. That's why the fans were shook when it was revealed that the Queen's Gambit star will also appear, with Anya Taylor-Joy stunning on the red carpet. Villeneuve spoke to THR about why Taylor-Joy's role was kept on the DL, as he put it:

I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret. We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans.

He's not wrong. Leaks and rumors are very commonplace in Hollywood, particularly or highly anticipated blockbusters like the MCU. Given the wild success of the first Dune movie, Denis Villeneuve wanted to keep some secrets from audiences, including Anya Taylor-Joy's mysterious role in the sequel.

Luckily for fans, our questions will be answered shortly. While some moviegoers are re-watching the first Dune with their Max subscription, more information about the sequel is slowly trickling out. We'll just have to wait and see if Dune 3 ends up being ordered, and how many secrets Villeneuve keeps as a result.

The pressure is definitely on for Part Two to deliver, especially after how positive the first Dune reviews are. The stakes are getting higher for the sequel, which will see all-out war break out on Arrakis. The trailer for Dune 2 sees Timothée Chalamet ride a sandworm and share scenes with Zendaya's Chani.

While fans are waiting a few more weeks to finally see the sequel on the big screen, reviews for Dune 2 have also been positive. The movie's epic scale makes it perfect for the big screen, and we'll have to see how many moviegoers head to theaters once its finally released.

Dune: Part Two will arrive on March 1st. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.