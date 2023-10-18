Rocky IV Icon Dolph Lundgren Shares Sweet Memories Of Working With Sylvester Stallone On The Film

Rocky IV is one of the most popular entries in the storied Rocky franchise. The battle between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago is among the best boxing battles on film. While the movie works in part because of the clear animosity between the two fighters, Dolph Lundgren has nothing but wonderful things to say about his friend Sylvester Stallone.

It’s far from uncommon for actors to become friendly on a film set, but the work that Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone is unlike anything we often see today. Speaking with ET, Lundgren discussed that the pair spent months training and rehearsing together before cameras ever began to roll, so the two got to know each other well. He explained…

Working out with Sly and getting to know him. We were lifting weights every day, boxing every day, six days a week for five months before the start of the movie, which is quite unusual these days. We got to know each other pretty well. Especially in the ring, when you're actually throwing each other around and boxing. I think that those memories of that workout period, and preparation with him, are quite fun.

There’s a famous story about Sylvester Stallone ending up in the hospital during Rocky IV’s production, perhaps almost dying, due to a shot from Lundgren in one of the boxing scenes. Nobody would blame anybody if potential friendships ended there, but it seems there were no long-term hard feelings over the battle between the two. They would go on to be in Expendables movies together after Rocky.

This friendship may explain the strange situation that occurred when there was talk of a Dolph Lundgren-focused Rocky spinoff. When Stallone spoke out against it, because he wasn’t involved, Lundgren was very apologetic, apparently not realizing that was the case. These two obviously value their friendship and do not want to jeopardize it. Lundgren says he wants Sly involved in the spinoff if it happens.

Lundgren says that the friendship that started on Rock IV has continued to this day, and he calls Sly the person he is closest to in Hollywood, and it expands beyond them to include their families as well. He continued…

Over the years, it's grown to a pretty close personal relationship. I'd say he's the actor that I'm closest to in Hollywood. I would say, him and Arnold Schwarzenegger. We've done six movies together over 35 years. He has three daughters, and I have two, and they're friendly. We don't talk every day, but we do have a good relationship.

It sounds like most people would be lucky to make a friend the way Stallone and Lundgren have. Whether we see them again in the Rocky franchise or elsewhere, it seems likely the pair will continue to make time for each other both on and off the screen.