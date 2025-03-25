'This Is My Son!’: Michael Caine Gushes Over Friendship With Vin Diesel In New Book
I don't think many people know this.
Some Hollywood friendships are so unexpected that their mere existence feels like proof of good in the world. Learning that the great Sir Michael Caine is friends with none other than Fast Saga star Vin Diesel is one of those very scenarios, which deserves to be celebrated on the 2025 movie schedule. But that’s not the full extent to the relationship between these men, who met way before they co-starred in 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter. In fact, you could say that they’re…family.
Sir Michael Caine And Vin Diesel’s Friendship Goes Back A Long Way
Caine himself would agree with that gag, and a passage from his latest autobiography (via EW) basically says as much. Sharing this anecdote from Don’t Look Back: You’ll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, you can practically hear the love pouring from his iconic voice as you read these words shared from this freshly released volume:
You’d think the fourth memoir from this Hollywood legend would be a bit much. And yet just by revealing this story alone, Sir Michael Caine has proven that he hasn’t run out of things to share with his fans. And yes, that’s even in the wake of Caine’s recollection of meeting Tom Cruise earlier in his career.
In his fourth memoir, the iconic Michael Caine has yet again opened up to the world with his wit and wisdom. His friendship with Vin Diesel is surely the tip of the iceberg, as this latest volume promises "optimistic" advice for fans of all ages.
Some of you out there might still be wondering just what this frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator may have seen in the xXx franchise star that made him his metaphorical son. That too is addressed, courtesy of the follow-up excerpt from Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over:
I must admit, after reading this piece of Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over, I’m quite happy that Michael Caine’s previously announced retirement seems to be off the table again. At least, that’s what publisher Mobius’ promo listing for this book says, straight from the man himself. Should that be true, I think I have an amazing idea on how these good friends can make movie history together.
It’s Not Too Late To Put Michael Caine In Fast And Furious 11
How has Michael Caine, friend to Vin Diesel and star of The Italian Job and Harry Brown, not been asked to appear in the Fast & Furious movies? The perfect opportunity does exist as we haven’t seen the patriarch of the Shaw family, which means Sir Michael Caine could be paired with the equally iconic Helen Mirren!
As the on-screen parents of Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, and Luke Evans’ action-inclined heroes, we could see Mr. and Mrs. Shaw bicker as quickly as they can pull a trigger in what may be the final Fast Saga entry. Even if the series’ continuity has already shown us who Deckard, Hattie, and Owen’s father is, it kind of doesn’t matter.
If anyone can be resurrected at a moment's notice in these pictures, then the lore can be bent. Or rather, have its bloody doors blown off. Should Sir Michael wanted to forego such a role, I can totally understand. I mean, Michael Caine did turn down Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. But now that we know Vin Diesel is practically a son in his found family, it would be crazy not to at least address the possibility.
Perhaps if more people read Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over, which is currently available at all fine booksellers, that sort of sentiment will catch on. If anything, it’ll help pass the time waiting for Fast and Furious 11’s release date - which is slated for some point in 2026.
