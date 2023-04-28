Rocky Vet Dolph Lundgren Shares Drago Spinoff Update And Says He Still Wants Sylvester Stallone Involved

Creed III delivered a knockout performance at the box office when it hit the 2023 new movie release schedule, so it only makes sense that MGM and the producers of the Rocky spinoff series would be looking for more heavy-weight cinema gold. Well, Rocky VI vet Dolph Lundgren gives an update regarding rumors of another potential spinoff, and it should make fans of Balboa and Adonis stories very happy. According to the Masters of the Universe actor, the long-rumored Drago spinoff is still moving forward , and he’d love it if his friend Sylvester Stallone were involved.

During the promotion of his new action thriller The Best Man, Lundgren spoke with Fox News Digital about the Drago spinoff project. He says there was a script that he and the producers weren’t happy with, so though the project is still on, they are looking for a new writer. The actor said:

There was a writer who wrote a script [for “Drago”], which wasn’t very good. So, everybody’s waiting for a new writer to come in and try to shape it.

The development of the Drago spinoff at MGM Studios sparked controversy as Stallone initially shared his not-so-nice thoughts about the project and went as far as issuing a public apology to his fans. He specifically called out producer Irwin Winkler and his sons , Charles and David, accusing them of “picking clean the bones” of the beloved boxing franchise and the character of Drago without even speaking to him.

Stallone’s initial criticism aside, Lundgren says the issues between the Rocky star and producers have been “cleared out,” and he holds out hope that his longtime friend will get involved both in front of and behind the camera. Dolph continued:

I’d certainly like Sly to get involved. He’s a very smart man and he’s a great producer and also it would be fun to act with him again.

Before entering Hollywood, Lundgren was a successful competitor in Japanese karate. In the early 1980s, he transitioned to acting, and in 1985, he made his film debut in A View to Kill. However, it was his villainous turn in Rocky IV which launched him into Super Stardom. Following his success in the fan-favorite sports franchise, he starred in several iconic 80s and 90s flicks such as Masters of the Universe, Universal Soldier, the first cinematic interpretation of Marvel’s The Punisher , and more recently, The Expendables and Aquaman.

Dolph revealed that he has been filming a documentary for the past two years that will give fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his life and career, including interviews with Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The actor expressed his surprise at the longevity of ’80s action stars like Schwarzenegger and Stallone, calling them great role models.