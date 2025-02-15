Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Agency Head Explains Why He Fired Justin Baldoni And Kept Them As Clients: ‘It Is A F—ed Up, Bad Situation’
The exec didn't mince words.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle continues to play out, as the two sides stand firm when it comes to the accusations they’ve leveled against each other. Since the onset of the highly public dispute, others not directly involved in the situation have weighed in as well. One of the latest people to do so is Ari Emmanuel – the top executive of the talent agency WME, which dropped Baldoni in late 2024 and has retained both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Emmanuel is specifically explaining his reason for both of those moves.
The Endeavor CEO didn’t hold back his feelings while being interviewed as part of a Freakonomics Radio Live show. Ari Emmanuel conveyed (via The Hollywood Reporter) support for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds while speaking his piece. During the discussion, Emmanuel praised the celebrity couple and, from his point of view, “it’s not really fair” that the couple is facing multiple allegations from the It Ends with Us director and co-lead:
This matter began in earnest this past December when Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios (his production company) and others. Lively accused Baldoni of committing sexual harassment amid production on IEWU, which he denied. The actress alleged that his team sought to launch a smear campaign against her. These allegations were laid out in a lengthy piece published by The New York Times. Lively eventually filed a lawsuit against Baldoni over the claims laid out in her complaint.
Around the time that Justin Baldoni denied the allegations, he was dropped from WME. The actor/director eventually filed a $250 million lawsuit against the NYT for alleged libel and more. Baldoni later filed a $400 lawsuit against his former co-star, Ryan Reynolds and others for alleged defamation, extortion and other offenses. When it comes to Baldoni’s supposed actions, Ari Emmanuel seemed to take issue with the notion of him working with others to damage the Age of Adaline actress’ reputation:
The Endeavor CEO went on to say that he’s “ride or die” for the Lively/Reynolds family, and he finds it “disgusting” that the Jane the Virgin alum would allegedly retaliate against Lively for complaining to the studio about him. Also, during the discussion, the exec talked about the positive and negative aspects of social media use and how it reportedly played into this ongoing dispute:
While Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni haven’t gone to court just yet, their legal battle skirmish has apparently impacted them in other ways. For her part, Lively has reportedly seen a slight dip in her social media following, which an expert attributes, in part, to the uncertain status of her friendship with Taylor Swift during this time. (Swift was name-dropped in leaked messages shared by Baldoni’s camp.)
Just how long this situation persists remains to be seen and, in the meantime, legal experts are sharing their takes. One lawyer suggests that the situation is just going to “get nastier” as time goes on. The public will just have to wait and see if that proves to be true, but what’s very evident right now is that Ari Emmanuel is standing alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and co.
