A Lawyer Weighs In On The Time And Money Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Spending To Sue One Another: ‘I Think It’s Going To Get Nastier’

It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain engaged in a legal battle centered around claims stemming from their time working together. At present, the two stars have filed lawsuits against each other, with both camps having shared brutally honest thoughts on the other’s account of events. The situation has garnered considerable attention amongst the public thus far, with even outside entities weighing in. Now, a lawyer is sharing thoughts on the time and money Baldoni and Lively are spending to sue each other.

This legal battle has played out within the public eye for over a month now and, from the outside looking in, the two IEWU co-stars appear to be using various resources to make their respective cases. Gregory Doll – an attorney and partner at the Los Angeles-based Doll Amir & Eley – alluded to that while discussing the matter with People. In Doll’s estimation, the conflict is only going to get more complicated, and he believes it’s going to impact the two stars themselves in a few specific ways:

It's very nasty, and I think it's going to get nastier. It's going to be a very consuming, very difficult, very challenging time for the parties going ahead. I think they both got great lawyers, but they're going to pay a lot of money and it's going to be a lot of emotional turmoil.

Back in December, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, his company Wayfarer Studios and others. Lively, who served as a lead actor and producer, claimed that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set, and she alleged that his team launched a smear campaign against her. Via his legal team, Baldoni denied the allegations and eventually filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times (the outlet that laid out Lively’s legal claims and alleged pieces of evidence) for libel and other purported offenses.

Blake Lively eventually sued Justin Baldoni and co. on the grounds of alleged sexual harassment and retaliation. And, after voicing his intention to do so, Baldoni filed a $400 million suit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for supposed extortion, defamation and more. These legal actions have resulted in something of a back-and-forth between Baldoni and Lively’s teams. Gregory Doll addressed their groups’ respective claims and comments when sharing more thoughts:

Now that they're at this critical point in the case where they've laid these very detailed complaints out against each other with all these very serious allegations, I think they're going to want to find out everything that happened that they didn't know about.

Weeks ago, the Age of Adaline actress’ team blasted Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit, calling it “desperate“ and “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” Baldoni’s lead attorney – Bryan Freedman – then went on the offense. Freedman stated that “Blake and her legal team have just one heinous pivot left, and that is to double down on the revoltingly false sexual allegations” against his client. More recently, when requesting a gag order on Baldoni’s team, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ lawyers argued that Freedman shouldn’t talk. That stance stems from the belief that Freedman and the other lawyers have been “engaging in ‘improper conduct’ including going on an alleged ‘harassing and retaliatory media campaign’ against Blake and Ryan.”

At this point, it cannot be said with complete certainty that Gregory Doll’s predictions will come to pass. The situation, as of this writing, is still pushing forward, though, and only time will tell what kind of legal moves are made amid the Lively/Baldoni conflict down the road.