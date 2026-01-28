Sam Claflin Got To Hang Out With Johnny Depp On Pirates Of The Caribbean. Why He Looks Back With Regret
How was the pirate's life for Sam Claflin?
Sam Claflin has had a pretty amazing career in Hollywood across the past 15 years, including his role in the Hunger Games movies as fan-favorite Finnick Odair, Peaky Blinders and Daisy Jones & The Six, but perhaps the way it all started is the wildest thing. The actor’s first ever movie was in 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides with Johnny Depp. While it was obviously the experience of a lifetime, Claflin does have regrets about it.
In a new interview on Radio Andy, Claflin got honest about what it was like to star in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie at the age of 25. In his words:
Can you imagine going straight from studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts to being cast in a movie with one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars and Disney’s most massive franchise like he was? We wouldn’t know it while we’re immersed in the adventure of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, but Claflin was dealing with some personal struggles in the movie. As he added:
It’s actually pretty cool that the filmmakers of On Stranger Tides actually asked the young actor if he had some ideas about what to bring to his role. However, at the time, Claflin wasn’t confident enough to stick his neck out and really dive into the process.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and other Disneyland ride-inspired movies. A Disney subscription starts at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Can one blame him? Most of us would be the same way if we were offered the biggest opportunity one could ask for at the start of their career. Interestingly enough, Sam Claflin is expected to reteam Johnny Depp soon for Ti West’s take on A Christmas Carol coming out later this year. Claflin explained his Pirates experience further with these words:
Claflin called working on On Stranger Tides as “one of the most dreamlike experiences” of his film career to this far, but he remains regretful about putting “so much pressure” on himself. Hey, it’s all part of growing up, isn’t it? In Claflin’s case, he was learning while being on a massive movie set with Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane and Geoffrey Rush.
On Stranger Tides was the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and the first time Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley were not part of the franchise as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, respectively. The Disney movie opted to bring in new talent, including Claflin’s casting as a captured missionary who serves as part of Blackbeard’s crew alongside a bunch of zombies.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
After On Stranger Tides, one more Pirates movie came out six years later before the franchise was abandoned by Walt Disney Studios. There’s been a lot of talk over the years about producer Jerry Bruckheimer reportedly working on reviving the franchise (though one movie starring Margot Robbie has since died). Claflin has previously said he’s interested in returning to Pirates, but we’ll have to see what happens next for the Disneyland ride-inspired movie series.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.