An Exasperated Pierce Brosnan Was Asked What James Bond Would Do At Christmas, And An F-Bomb Was Dropped

There are major movie franchises and then there's James Bond. The beloved spy series has occupied the big screen for decades, and has featured a number of actors as 007. While Daniel Craig's Bond movies reached their conclusion with No Time to Die, they were preceded by Pierce Brosnan's Bond films. The latter actor was recently asked questions about what the MI6 agent might be up to for Christmas, and it... didn't exactly go well.

Brosnan has stayed busy in the years since he retired as 007, including roles in Black Adam and The Thursday Murder Club (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). But he's still synonymous with his tenure as the martini-drinking spy, and in an interview with The Times he was asked about what James might be up to during The Holidays. The 72 year-old actor didn't hold back his response, saying:

I don't really want to answer the question, and I'm not going to answer the question. Because I couldn't give a fuck! Why would I waste my time thinking about where James Bond would be at Christmas?

I appreciate the honesty. Celebrities do a ton of interviews and I'm sure they can be exhausting at times. Pierce Brosnan hasn't played 007 in years, but that likely hasn't stopped folks from asking about hist tenure in the role. But wasn't happy about being asked hypotheticals about that character and what he might be up to for Christmas.

James Bond actors take on their roles knowing they'll likely always be remembered for their time fighting bad guys on the big screen. And while Brosnan is likely used to folks talking about his time in that role, chats about how 007 spends the holidays were just too much for him to handle. As such, we got the f-bomb response from the beloved movie star.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

I have to wonder if other Bond alums feel similarly exasperated by the constant questioning about playing 007. Prior to signing on for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig famously said he'd rather slash his writs than do another Bond movie. So I can't imagine what the Knives Out star might have done if he was asked about how James celebrated the Christmas.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding the 007 franchise is exactly who might replace Daniel Craig as James, and what direction Denis Villeneuve will be taking the story in the upcoming Bond 26. Whichever actor lands the gig is going to have some big shoes to fill, and should likely prepare for non-stop questions about playing the Ian Fleming character.

It's currently unclear when the next Bond movie will hit theaters, but many of the movie's titles are currently streaming on Tubi for free. Hopefully we get more information about what's coming next soon.