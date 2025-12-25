Johnny Depp Is Making A Scrooge Movie. Everything We Know About Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol So Far

When it comes to holiday classics, few stories have been told, retold, and reimagined more than Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The timeless novella, which introduced readers to the man commonly known as Scrooge a couple of centuries ago, is about to get another adaptation when Johnny Depp and Ti West team up for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. It’s safe to say we’re very excited over here, waiting to see what these two have up their sleeves.

If you want to know more about Ebenezer, including its release date, cast, and how this often-told tale will be reimagined by one of the most inventive horror directors of our time (not to mention one of the most electric actors in Hollywood history), come along as we break it all down. Don’t worry, you won’t have to worry about any ghosts here, at least not in this guide…

So, when can we catch up with everyone’s favorite old miser again? According to Deadline, the Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol release date has been set for November 13, 2026, which has it coming out just in time for the holiday season.

Though this is the only movie currently dated for the second weekend of November on the 2026 movie schedule, Ebenezer is set to come out between Bill Hader’s The Cat in the Hat adaptation and the hotly anticipated The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Then there’s the whole business of Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, making this one stellar month for those excited about all those upcoming book-to-screen adaptations.

The Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Cast

When Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol storms into theaters in November 2026 like a ghost ready to teach Scrooge a lesson and reevaluate his lonely and greedy existence, it will bring with it an incredibly talented and diverse cast. Here’s everyone slated to appear alongside Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming adaptation, per Deadline.

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge

Andrea Riseborough

Ian McKellen

Tramell Tillman

Rupert Grint

Sam Clafin

Charlie Murphy

Daisy Ridley

Arthur Conti

Ellie Bamber

It should be noted that at the time of this writing, only Depp’s character has been revealed, and we’ll have to wait and see about the others. However, per the Deadline report mentioned above, there is speculation that Grint will be taking on the role of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s underpaid and underloved yet loyal employee. For the others, let the guessing game begin…

What Is Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol About?

As has been the case with every take on A Christmas Carol over the years, this upcoming adaptation of one of Charles Dickens’ signature novellas will follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three ghosts – Christmas Past, Christmas Present, Christmas Future – and is given the opportunity to make a change in his life before it’s too late. While it’s not known how much the movie will pull from the original text, the aforementioned Deadline article stated it will be set in Dickens’ London, as opposed to other versions set in more contemporary times.

Ti West Is Directing This Version Of Scrooge’s Story

One of the most exciting aspects of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is the fact that Ti West is sitting in the director’s chair. Most commonly known for his X trilogy – X, Pearl, and Maxxxine – West has been one of the most unique and transformative creative minds in the horror world for the better part of the past 20 years. In that time, he’s made some of the best horror flicks in recent memory, like The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament, and even a segment in the first V/H/S anthology film back in 2012.

With West having dabbled in going back in time with the Mia Goth-led X movies, it will be interesting to see how the prolific filmmaker handles Charles Dickens’ dark and dreary version of 19th-century London. Will it be a little campy, more serious, or somewhere in the middle? We shall see.

The movie was penned by Nathaniel Halpern, who’s best known for shows like Legion, Tales from the Loop, and The Killing.

This Isn’t The Only Christmas Carol Adaptation Coming Out

Ti West’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol certainly has a lot of us excited for next year’s holiday season, but oddly enough, it isn’t the only high-profile adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella that’s in the works. In July 2025, Variety reported that Robert Eggers, who directed the stellar Nosferatu adaptation in 2024, was working on his own take on the literary classic. There’s no release date (or even a window) at this point, but Eggers is planning to bring in one of his most prolific collaborators: Willem Dafoe.

Details are limited at this point, but the prospect of Eggers teaming up with Dafoe for a fourth time (their previous movies include The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu) is reason to hold onto hope. Plus, the idea of Dafoe playing Scrooge seems like a dream come true. However, it may be some time, as Eggers is currently working on his much-talked-about Werwulf, which is slated to come out in late 2026.

How To Watch Other Recent Adaptations Of Charles Dickens’ Classic Novella

As mentioned above, there has been no shortage of Christmas Carol adaptations over the years, with everything from more serious versions to those led by Bill Murray to even a genuine classic involving the Muppets, there’s plenty to choose from. That said, if you want to get into the holiday mood before Ebenezer comes out next November, these versions won’t let you down.

Expect to hear much more about Ti West's Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, as well as Robert Eggers’ take on Charles Dickens’ beloved story in the coming weeks and months. It’s safe to say it’s a good time to be a fan of this Christmastime classic…