As Pirates Of The Caribbean Rumors Swirl Around Margot Robbie, Jerry Bruckheimer Weighs In

For years, the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has felt like it’s been drifting somewhere between development limbo and the open sea. That uncertainty surged again last week when a report claimed the next installment could center on Jack Sparrow’s son, with Margot Robbie co-leading the adventure, a notable twist, considering Robbie’s version of the franchise had seemed to quietly sink a few years ago.

Now, fresh rumors are making waves again, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer is offering just enough to keep speculation alive. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 98th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, he addressed the long-running question of whether a Robbie-led sequel is still in play, keeping his response characteristically vague but far from dismissive. He said:

They’re close on part of it. That’s all I’ll tell ya.

That’s not a greenlight announcement. But it’s not a denial either. He added another intriguing tease when asked about whether the DC movie star is still attached to the project:

We love Margot Robbie. We have talked.

That phrasing is very intriguing. “Close on part of it” could mean script revisions or story direction. It could mean talent discussions. What it clearly doesn’t mean is that production is imminent. In fact, Bruckheimer has acknowledged elsewhere that Top Gun 3 is further along than Pirates 6 at this stage. Still, the Margot Robbie connection appears to be alive in some form, as he added:

I think you’re going up the right road.

That lines up with earlier reports that the Wuthering Heights actress’s LuckyChap banner had been involved in development at various points. Whether that means she’s starring, producing, or simply part of ongoing creative talks remains unclear. As Bruckheimer’s previous comments have shown, the word “involved” can cover a wide range of possibilities.

There’s also the lingering Johnny Depp question. Bruckheimer has been open about his interest in bringing Depp back, but no official negotiations have been announced. A recent report noted that incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro may feel pressure to make an early splash on the entertainment side of the business, and reviving Pirates of the Caribbean in a meaningful way would certainly qualify. While no deal is in place, if Disney wants to signal stability and box-office confidence under new leadership, bringing Captain Jack Sparrow back into the fold would be a very headline-grabbing way to do it.

What’s fascinating is how persistent the rumors surrounding the Margot Robbie-backed film have been. Even after she publicly indicated the project wasn’t moving forward, it never fully disappeared. Now, with Bruckheimer hinting that at least part of the rumor mill is on the “right road,” the idea feels less like a relic and more like a possibility again.

At this point, the only consistent thing about Pirates 6 is that nothing is ever entirely off the table. As always with Pirates, we’re waiting for a clear signal on the horizon. Until then, the speculation isn’t going anywhere, but fans can revisit all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies with their Disney+ subscription.