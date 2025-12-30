Orlando Bloom Recalls His ‘Brutal’ Experience Filming Black Hawk Down, And It Sounds Like It Wasn’t For The Faint Of Heart
War is Hell, but what about basic training?
When it comes to the best war movies, few come close to the intensity of Black Hawk Down. Inspired by the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, Ridley Scott’s star-studded thriller follows a group of elite soldiers as they find themselves in a brutal fight for survival after a mission goes awry. Based on what cast member Orlando Bloom has said, making the movie wasn’t for the faint of heart.
Recently, the Lord of the Rings star opened up about playing Todd Blackburn in one of his first major film roles. During an appearance at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 (via EW), he said the experience "was like from the frying pan into the fire" and that he was "being ordered around and screamed at” before filming even began. In fact, the actor spared few details when talking about what it took to be a part of Black Hawk Down.
Though Bloom was able to push through his injuries and be a part of the eventual shoot, Ben Foster wasn’t as lucky. Originally set to play Jamie Smith, Foster “properly tore his groin muscle” and actually had to be recast due to the severity of his injury. It sounds like an ordeal, to say the least.
Putting actors through an intensive training program before a single frame is shot seems very on-brand for Ridley Scott, a filmmaker known for not settling for anything less than perfection, or at least authenticity. When asked about the demanding process of getting ready for one of the most realistic war movies ever made, Bloom responded:
Though Bloom had a very tough go at it while training for one of his breakout performances, when it came time to shoot the movie in Morocco, he had a different problem. Due to his character only being in a small portion of Black Hawk Down – he falls out of the helicopter and is injured – Bloom found himself on a start-and-stop shooting schedule for the better part of six months:
That said, the Pirates of the Caribbean star did admit he had a “great time in Morocco,” as he was able to travel between shooting days and learn a lot about the different cultures of the African nation.
It has been nearly 25 years since Black Hawk Down introduced Orlando Bloom to the intensity of basic training and the even more intense process of being in one of the best Ridley Scott movies, but it’s something that he’s still very proud of after all this time.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
