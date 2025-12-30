Jack Black Revealed The Pixar Movie He Regrets Turning Down, And I Could Have Totally Seen Him Killing That Role

Jack Black has built a career on saying yes to the weird, the loud and the unexpectedly heartfelt. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to learn there’s a major animated role he wishes he hadn’t passed on. When the School of Rock star talks about it now, there’s no defensiveness, just the kind of hindsight that comes with watching something you almost did become a classic without you.

The revelation came during a recent interview Black did with Paul Rudd while the two were promoting their 2025 movie release, a comedy remake of Anaconda. In a clip shared by Capital Official, the conversation took a turn toward career regrets, and the Super Mario Bros. voice star didn’t hesitate when asked if there was a role that got away from him. He revealed:

I was offered… and I do regret it… I was offered Syndrome! In that fantastic movie. The Incredibles is one of my favourites of all time, by the way.

If you’re already picturing Jack Black’s manic energy layered onto Syndrome, you’re not alone. It’s one of those castings that makes immediate sense, especially since it feels like it was tailor-made for his voice and sense of humor. That's probably why Black’s explanation for turning it down feels even more painful in retrospect.

According to the Minecraft lead, his hesitation had nothing to do with animation itself. It came down to his initial read on the character, adding:

I said no, because I was like, uh, ‘Brad Bird, never heard of him. This character you’re offering me is like a villain, but he’s kind of one-dimensional. I’m interested, but I’d like to see a rewrite where you add some dimensions to this character.’ And he was like, ‘You’re done.’

That director, of course, was Brad Bird, who would go on to deliver not just one of Pixar’s most beloved films, but one of the most acclaimed animated movies ever made. Syndrome turned out to be anything but one-dimensional, evolving into a sharp, funny and emotionally resonant antagonist who helped define the movie’s lasting appeal.

The Tenacious D frontman admitted that watching the finished film was a humbling experience. He continued:

I learned a valuable lesson, because then the movie comes out and it was one of the best movies ever made and I was like, ‘Why was I being so difficult?’

It’s easy to see how Jack Black reached that conclusion. Syndrome’s mix of wounded fanboy energy, theatrical menace and comic timing feels like it exists right in the beloved star’s wheelhouse. While Jason Lee ultimately voiced the character to iconic effect, there’s an alternate universe in which the Jumanji actor's take is just as memorable.

Still, the regret doesn’t sound like it haunts Black so much as it taught him something. The Nacho Libre performer has since leaned hard into animated roles, from Kung Fu Panda to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Clearly, he is not ready to see another classic slip through his fingers.

Pixar’s The Incredibles, notably sans Jack Black, is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As for Jack Black, you can catch him on the big screen in Anaconda, now playing in theaters, or hear him reprise one of his most beloved animated roles as Bowser in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie.