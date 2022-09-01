Scream 6 Has Wrapped Filming, See How The Cast And Crew Celebrated

The horror genre’s renaissance has resulted in some of the most beloved and best horror movies returning to theaters thanks to new sequels. Following Halloween and Child’s Play, this trend continued with the new Scream movie which was released in January. Another movie is coming in the form of Scream 6. Now that the slasher has wrapped filming, see how the cast and crew celebrated.

The sixth Scream movie is directed by the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were the filmmakers behind the fifth movie (the first since the death of Wes Craven). While there’s been some drama surrounding the set in the form of Neve Campbell’s departure from her role , the upcoming slasher flick has managed to wrap principal photography. In a sweet set photo from Instagram , we can see the cast and crew assembled as one big happy family. Check it out for yourself below,

How cool is that? This type of image truly shows just how many people go into shooting any given movie. This includes the Scream franchise, despite horror movies known for being cheaper than other genres. We’ll just have to wait and see what this ensemble of artists were ultimately able to create together for Scream 6 . Is it March 2023 yet?

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Aqtis 514 Iatse, which is the labor union used in Quebec and Montreal. The latter was the location of filming for Scream 6, despite the movie being set in New York City. And while Courteney Cox previously completed her role as Gale Weathers , production has officially wrapped principal photography. And that means that there should be a number of months for the editors to bring together the latest Ghostface massacre.

In the image we see a set for New York Subway, which makes sense given the movie’s synopsis . Scream 6 will follow the two sets of sibling survivors from the previous movie as they leave Woodsboro and attempt to make a new life in the Big Apple. In this big group photo you can see cast members like Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Jenna Ortega. We also see newcomer Josh Segarra, who is joining the franchise in the upcoming sequel. More might be featured, but it’s hard to make out faces in this massive group photo.

Scream 6 will mark the first movie in the franchise without final girl Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The actress departed negotiations due to a pay dispute, to the shock and dismay of hardcore fans. And since Dewey was killed off in the last movie , that means Courteney Cox will seemingly be the only OG to have a role. But luckily another returning character will appear in the form of Scream 4 ’s Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed .