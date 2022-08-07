Scream 6: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

When it comes to some of the most iconic horror movie villains, I have many that come to mind on a regular basis, whether that be the infamous Michael Myers from the Halloween series , or maybe even Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street. However, since the late nineties and now, well into the 2020s, we have a new horror icon that has truly taken over, and that’s Ghostface from the legendary film series, Scream.

When it comes to Scream, there have already been five films for horror fans to enjoy, all offering a wild good time, with the most recent releasing in January 2022 with both alumni of the series as well as newcomers. However, Scream 6 is right around the corner, and I’m sure if you’re a horror fan like I am, you’re already counting down the days. Here are six quick things we know about the upcoming sequel.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scream 6 Is Expected To Release On March 31, 2023

While we had to wait more than ten years for the fifth sequel, simply titled Scream, to debut in 2022, I can gladly say that we won’t need to wait long for Scream 6. It won’t be premiering on any 2022 movie release schedule , but the film is going to hit theaters in 2023.

According to Deadline , it’s been confirmed that Scream 6 is expected to release on March 31, 2023, which, if you think about it, is very soon in the grand scheme of things. 2022 has already been stacked to the brim with horror films, like the gory A24 horror movie , X, or the Blumhouse horror film , The Black Phone, and we're getting more, like Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the latest Halloween sequel, Halloween Ends . But to hear that the Scream franchise is coming back so soon is exciting news.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell Will Not Return For Season 6

However, despite the fact that Scream 6 is coming sooner than all of us thought, there is a bit of sad news, which is the fact that the face of the Scream series, and a scream queen herself, Neve Campbell, will not be returning for Scream 6, according to the previous Deadline article.

In a statement she released at the time of her departure from the series, Campbell said that it all related to a financial problem, and that the offer she received wasn’t what she felt she deserved:

Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream, I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.

It’s a shame that an era like this has come to an end in such a manner, but I wish Neve Campbell the best.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

However, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, And More Are Returning For The Sequel

Even so, despite the fact that Neve Campbell has left Scream 6, several other names from previous films have signed on, including series veteran, Courteney Cox, according to Variety . In an interview with the outlet, she was happy to confirm that she would be back for the sequel:

I did not die so yes you will see me. Gale’s pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!

Don’t tease me with those words, Cox! I need Gale to survive another installment, dang it.

In other casting news, according to Deadline , Scream 5 veterans Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are all set to return.

Considering many of these actors have been making their names known in Hollywood this past year - like Jenna Ortega in the horror film, X, and Melissa Barrera starring in her own Netflix survival series, Keep Breathing , it’s exciting to see them all come back for the next sequel in this amazing horror franchise.

Other names that are attached to the sixth installment are Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, and Henry Czerny.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Samara Weaving And Tony Revolori Have Joined The Scream Family

Even if we have some familiar faces returning for the new sequel, that doesn't change the fact that new people are also coming to Scream 6. Two of them are Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori, according to Deadline .

Both of these actors have made their names well known in their own way. Samara Weaving is familiar with horror films, as one of her biggest hits, Ready or Not, was a horror comedy blast . She’s also had roles in movies like Guns Akimbo alongside Daniel Radcliffe, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Tony Revolori has appeared in movies such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, and in the recent Spider-Man franchise as Flash Thompson.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scream 6 Will Take Place In New York City

We’re not going to be in Woodsboro anymore. According to Bloody Disgusting , it’s been confirmed that Scream 6 is going to take place in a completely new area - the famous New York City.

While this isn’t the first time that the Scream series has moved outside of Woodsboro - as Scream 2 took place at Windsor College in Ohio, it’s the first time in years that the Ghostface killings have traveled outside of the infamous town.

There have been some great horror films set in the Big Apple - like American Psycho - and some not so great ones - like Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan - but I have hope that Scream 6 will fall on the right side of that line.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scream 6 Is Filming As Of June 2022

Last but not least, get excited, because as of June 2022, Scream 6 is filming and in production, according to Murphy’s Multiverse. Photos taken from the film set in Montreal, Canada tease the new location for the horror franchise, and hopefully we’ll get to see more soon.

What are you the most excited for with this horror franchise? Who do you want to see as the next scream queen of Scream 6? Whatever the case, there’s no denying that the next sequel is highly anticipated, and I’ll be counting down the days until I get to see a trailer.