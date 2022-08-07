Neve Campbell May Not Return For Scream 6, But Hayden Panettiere Is Back And Just Dropped A Behind-The-Scenes Pic

The Scream franchise continues to pay homage to members of the franchise’s past while also balancing the contributions of the new crew that showed up in the surprisingly successful Scream – the 2022 one, not the 1996 classic. The fifth Scream had a slew of new faces in its cast that joined series founders Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette… as well as several stars from the 1996 film who made vocal appearances through very clever audio Easter eggs . And even though Campbell has said she will not return for Scream 6 thanks to a reported contractual dispute, we do know that Scream 4 standout Hayden Panettiere is reprising her role, and now we have our first look at her in production.

Scream co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who played Mindy Meeks in the 2022 repeat-quel, took over the official Scream account on the social app BeReal (via People ) and posted the following image of Hayden Panettiere in the hair and makeup trailer for Scream 6. Kirby Reed is ready for her close up!

(Image credit: Scream BeReal app)

Underneath the photography, Jasmin Savoy Brown added the following caption:

Will Mindy & Kirby be friends?? Hayden thinks yes, I think no.

And one of the reasons why we are so excited for Scream 6 is to find out how an O.G. like Hayden Panettiere will fit in alongside the new crew, especially since Neve Campbell confirmed she isn’t part of the upcoming movie . There will be a massive hole to fill, and Courteney Cox could take on a larger role, but our guess will be that the filmmakers behind Scream 6 will increase the part of Kirby Reed, a fan-favorite character from a hotly contested Scream sequel.

Depending on when you caught up with the Scream franchise, your opinion on Scream 4 probably varies. While definitely the most meta of the series, the fact that Scream 4 tried to be a reboot AND a remake had some fans scratching their heads and others cheering the fresh direction. When it comes to the character of Kirby Reed, in particular, Scream fans often argued about whether or not she survived the movie, having seen her get stabbed and left to bleed out in this scene.