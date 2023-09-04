Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Reveals How He Got The Job, And It Involves A Franchise Icon

It’s a great time to be a horror fan. The genre has been thriving for a number of years, and its renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, including Wes Craven’s Scream . The slasher property released two new movies in quick succession, and a seventh movie is currently in development. Scream 7 will be helmed by filmmaker Christopher Landon , who recently revealed how he got the job. And it involves a beloved franchise icon.

Scream fans like myself were shocked when it was revealed that Landon was directing Scream 7 , taking on the mantle from the filmmakers at Radio Silence. Like his predecessors, he’s a huge fan of both the genre and specifically the slasher property. And while appearing on the Jess Cagle Show (via ComicBook ) he explained how he got the gig, and how OG writer Kevin Williamson helped make it happen. As he put it,

It came out of the blue for me. My understanding is that there were conversations happening for some time. But I think it was just an opportunity that really arose because the other directors who did the last two films, Tyler and Matt, they wanted to do something else. They were ready to kind of do something different. That's when they obviously had to find someone new, and I've known Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, for a long, long time and he's a friend. I think he threw my name into the hat and everybody kind of said, 'Yeah, that makes sense. That seems to make sense.' And I was just thrilled that I got that call because it felt very, it felt like kismet, it felt like a thing that like was always meant to be.

How cool is that? While Landon might have some big shoes to fill for Scream 7 he got the thumbs up from one of the people who helped create the beloved franchise: Kevin Williamson. Between that and his acclaimed work on the campy horror franchise Happy Death Day, it seems like he’s the perfect person to bring Ghostface’s next massacre to life.

While there's going to be a new filmmaker behind the camera for Scream 7, fans might be used to this changing of the guard. Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett arguably had even more pressure, as they were the first director to get behind the camera since Wes Craven’s death . Landon’s resume speaks for itself, including a connection to Craven’s original Scream .

Not much is known about what’s going to be included in Scream 7, so there are countless questions about the developing slasher. Fans are wondering if Neve Campbell will be included, after Sidney Prescott was noticeably missing from Scream VI . There are also rumors swirling that Jenna Ortega might not be back as Tara Carpenter due to a scheduling conflict.