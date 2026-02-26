Do You Like Scream Quizzes? We Give The Quote, You Guess The Character Who Said It
How well do you know the first Scream movie?
Do you like scary movies? Well, actually, you really only need to like one specific scary movie to ace this week's movie quiz. In anticipation of Scream 7 arriving on the 2026 movie schedule, I've dedicated this multiple choice quiz entirely to the movie that started it all. With this quiz, we give you the quote, and you guess which Scream character said it.
If you're taking this quiz, I'm assuming you're a Scream fan. But just in case, know that there are major spoilers from the first Scream movie in the quiz below!
