New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Is A Serious Bummer For Loki Fans Like Me

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover event. Plenty of rumors about the blockbuster have been swirling around, and the latest is a real bummer for fans of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Let's break it down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why fans have been filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that Hiddleston would be back, so fans are curious to see how the God of Mischief factors into the action after Loki's Season 2 finale. A new rumor from scooper MTTSH made a bold claim about what that fan favorite character will be up to in the movie, posting:

Loki only has 2 or 3 scenes in Avengers Doomsday.

Say it ain't so. It's bee a few years since Loki has been on our screens, especially in a movie rather than his TV series. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how popular Hiddleston character is, and are curious about how he'll factor into the multiversal action of Doomsday. And if this rumor is to be believed, Loki won't get that much time on the big screen in the next Avengers movies.

Given how many rumors have circulating online about The Russo Brothers' next Marvel movie, we should probably take this report with a grain of salt. But considering wildly popular Loki is, it seems like a fumble to give Hiddleston such limited screen time. But then again, we still don't have an official synopsis or full trailer, so fans can't really rule anything out at this point.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Tom Hiddleston's tenure as Loki. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Upon reading the above rumor, some moviegoers might be nervous that the fan favorite Asgardian might be killed off... again. Loki was murdered in the opening scene of Infinity War, but luckily another version of him was introduced via the Time Heist in Endgame. That's the Loki that took center stage in his own Disney+ show, and the one who is presumably going to appear in Doomsday.

When we last saw the God of Mischief, he was literally keeping the timelines together in the End of Time. It seemed like he was going to have to be there forever, so it should be fascinating to see how he factors into the action of Doomsday. I just hope he gets more than a handful of scenes.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Loki ends up both alive and with ample screen time when its released.