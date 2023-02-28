Scream VI Won’t Have David Arquette’s Dewey, But It Looks Like He’ll Be Honored In The New Slasher
Scream VI will be the first installment of the franchise without Neve Campbell and David Arquette.
The horror genre continues to experience a thrilling renaissance, to the joy of moviegoers out there. 2023 started off strong with M3GAN, but one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming horror movies has definitely been Scream VI. Luckily that slasher is nearly here, with fans hoping to avoid potential spoilers online. And while the sixth Scream won’t have David Arquette’s Dewey, it looks like he’ll be honored in the new slasher.
Scream VI is seemingly making a number of bold narrative swings, moving the action from Woodsboro to New York City. The movie also won’t feature Neve Campbell or David Arquette, with the latter actor killed off in the last sequel. One of the newcomers joining the franchise is actor Dermot Mulroney, who is playing Detective Bailey. He recently spoke to Parade about his mysterious role in Scream VI, and name dropped Arquette specifically. As he shared,
How sweet is that? It looks like Dermot Mulroney felt the legacy of the Scream franchise when stepping into the mysterious sixth movie. And playing a police officer definitely had him thinking about David Arquette’s five-film tenure as Dewey Riley. Although he technically was no longer a cop in the last movie.
Dermot Mulroney’s comments might help Scream fans who are still adjusting to the idea of seeing the sixth movie without the inclusion of Neve Campbell and David Arquette. It sounds like Mulroney felt the responsibility of taking on the mantle of the franchise’s next police officer. And it’ll be fascinating to see the ways that Dewey is referenced throughout Scream VI. Considering the new Ghostface killer(s) has a shrine to the previous murders, smart money says there will be plenty.
Later in that same interview, Dermot Mulroney explained why he was so eager to join the beloved franchise for Scream VI. And it seems like the contents of 2022’s Scream helped to inspire him, specifically the new cast of actors. As he put it,
There you have it. It looks like Dermot Mulroney was all too happy to join Scream VI, especially given the chance to work with the new leading actors. Indeed, the upcoming slasher is expected to focus on the two surviving sets of siblings from the fifth movie. Namely Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding). It sounds like that quartet really managed to impress Mulroney during their time on set.
Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett
Writer: James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney.
Release Date/Platform: March 10th in theaters.
These comments by Dermot Mulroney may help to quell the fears of longtime fans who might be nervous about the sixth movie missing out on 2 of the 3 OG franchise heroes. While Dewey was killed off, franchise star Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute. It’s hard to imagine a Scream movie without Sidney Prescott, but Mulroney seems to be a big fan of the four actors who are getting their sophomore appearance in the sixth film.
Of course, there is another legacy character that fans are excited to return in Scream VI. Namely Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed, who is back for the first time since the events of Wes Craven’s Scream 4. Her long-theorized survival was confirmed in an easter egg in the last movie, and it’ll be thrilling to see the fan-favorite character back… even if there are some memes going around online about her wig.
Scream VI will hit theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.