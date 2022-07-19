Scream 6’s Dermot Mulroney Reveals Details About His New Character And Connection To Ghostface

The horror genre has been on fire for the last decade, to the joy of moviegoing audiences. And as a result, some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters via legacy-quels. 2022’s Scream was in that category, and another sequel was quickly green lit as a result of its box office and critical success . And now Scream 6’s Dermot Mulroney has revealed details about his new character, and his connection to Ghostface.

Production on Scream 6 is currently underway, and we’ve been treated to a number of casting announcements. While Neve Campbell won’t be returning as Sidney Prescott , a number of newcomers are joining the slasher property including the great Dermot Mulroney. He was recently interviewed by ScreenRant , and let out some details about his character in the upcoming slasher. As he revealed,

I see it in your background over there and, can I tell you, I just watched Scream 4 and 5 to prepare for my role in Scream 6 and they're great movies, it's so fun. [Chuckles] I'm really thrilled to throw down with this great cast, much of the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they're making another one right away, thrilled to join up and we're shooting as we speak. Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they're asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. While Scream 6 will be missing some of the beloved OG characters from Wes Craven’s franchise, it’s exciting to hear what the newcomers will be up to when gracing the big screen next spring. We’ll just have to see if Dermot Mulroney’s character joins the long line of police officers who have been killed by Ghostface in the beloved series.

Dermot Mulroney’s comments about Scream 6 come as he was promoting his new movie Gone in the Night. Eventually the conversation turned to his upcoming entrance into the Scream series especially since there’s been so much chatter about the movie’s cast-- specifically related to Neve Campbell’s absence. While the franchise is known for its tight security , Mulroney was surprisingly loose-lipped about his role. But perhaps that’ll change moving forward.

Public information about the contents of Scream 6 is super limited, which is standard for the slasher property. The official synopsis revealed that the movie will largely focus on the two sets of siblings who survived the last movie: Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding). We’ll follow as they leave Woodsboro for New York City, but smart money says Ghostface is going to follow them.

As previously mentioned, Scream 6 will mark the first chapter in the movie franchise without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. And since David Arquette’s Dewey was killed off in the last movie, it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only member of the original trio who will be present. But fans will be treated to the return of another fan favorite character: Scream 4 ’s Hayden Panettiere is appearing as Kirby Reed.