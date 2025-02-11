'F--k This F--king Guy.' Seth Rogen Really Got A Lot Of Backlash After His Honest Take About Personal Life And Having Kids

Generally, Seth Rogen is one of those actors where he either gets lots of love or the opposite from his viewers. This discourse goes beyond his work on the small or big screen, too. Between his distinctive stoner influence on his iteration of Pumbaa or the comedian’s grounded perspective on Saturday Night , his takes are signature Rogen. The 42-year-old’s naysayer community reached new heights after sharing his insights as to why he and his wife, Lauren Miller, aren’t having children.

The Freaks and Geeks alum opened up about the negative feedback while in conversation with Esquire about his 2025 TV schedule series, Rogen's upcoming The Studio . He shared that he received a lot more vocal and pointed responses about his feelings and reasonings of why he and Miller weren’t expanding their family. Jokingly, he also noted that he was surprised these commenters expected more for the Superbad actor, saying:

People really had strong takes on it, being like, Fuck this fucking guy. Who the fuck does he think he is not to have kids? Well, if you hate me that much, why do you want more of me?

The highlights of the childless backlash for the This is the End performer are bold and loud. It’s a surprise that the multi- Apple+ subscription show actor is receiving this kind of feedback on the personal topic. I’m maybe as shocked as the Neighbors alum is–it’s nice that so many feel passionate about wanting more for the A-Lister but the bluntness of the expectation is a lot.

The Invincible actor then expanded on the generality of the conversation and restated his feelings on deciding to grow a family, and stating, again, they weren’t into it when it came down to it. He shared:

You should only have kids if you really want kids and we just don’t really want kids. Time kept going by and the moment where we were like ‘Let’s do it!’ just kept not happening.

It’s a different take on the topic of having children and strays from maybe the more traditional insights many were raised with. The kid conversation has always been a complicated one that varies from person to person and it’s not shocking that it even affects Hollywood vets, like Rogen and his wife. I think it’s great that the Pineapple Express actor is willing to be candid enough to share his personal feelings about the matter, while aiding in the normalization of different ways to live a happy married life.

Regardless of what kind of feelings are being relayed to Seth Rogen and his personal life, he’ll continue to be true to him and his wife. And one thing’s for sure, you can always expect honest and uniquely personal takes from the Sausage Party creator both on screen and off.

If you'd like to watch some of the actor-comedian's work, here are the best (and some of the worst) Seth Rogen movies .