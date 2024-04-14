The Studio: What We Know About The New Apple TV+ Show From Seth Rogen

Are you ready for another great Apple TV+ show? Seth Rogen will deliver it to you with The Studio.

When it comes to Apple TV+, I’m sure there are plenty of things we all know about the streaming service that make it one of the best out there. From its incredible movies like Killers of the Flower Moon to its award-winning TV shows such as Ted Lasso ( which ended after Season 3 ) or its latest addition, Palm Royale, the streaming platform has produced some epic hits.

And now, they will be coming back with a brand new one called The Studio, hailing from Seth Rogen, an actor who has indeed taken over by co-producing some of the best television series. What is this new show going to be about? Who is going to star? This is what we know so far.

As of April 2024, there is no set release date for The Studio, which isn’t surprising. Filming only recently started, so getting a release date so quickly would be pretty sudden.

Even so, I think that’s fine, considering 2024 is filled to the brim with new television releases. From the long-anticipated Season 2 of House of the Dragon to the next season of The Boys and so much more, there’s going to be so much television to catch up on that a new series might be buried.

Here’s hoping that The Studio will be released in 2025, because that’s the track I feel it’s on right now.

Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, And More Star

The Studio already has a star-studded cast, so here is who you can expect to see in the series.

Seth Rogen

Rogen was confirmed to also star in The Studio when Deadline initially announced the movie in November 2022.

You’ve seen Rogen everywhere. He's as synonymous with Hollywood as the Hollywood sign, because if he’s not acting, he’s producing and creating. Aside from that, if you’re wondering about the films he’s been in, there are a fair amount.

To name some of his most memorable, you might recognize him from movies like The Fablemans, Pineapple Express, Neighbors, This Is The End, Knocked Up, The Interview and many more. He was also a part of the Superbad cast.

In television, aside from many producing roles, Rogen has also starred in shows like Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, Big Mouth, Invincible, and many others. He also played a main role in the Pam & Tommy cast and starred in the series, Platonic.

Catherine O’Hara

Deadline confirmed various other actors who will have prominent roles in the upcoming series in March 2024, and the first we’ll talk about is Catherine O’Hara.

O’Hara is an actress who has been in the business for decades and has appeared in various films. Still, you might recognize her the most from the hilarious first two Home Alone films, the iconic Beetlejuice (which is receiving a sequel she will star in ), or The Nightmare Before Christmas, among others.

The actress has also had a prominent career in television, but almost certainly, fans know her from her time in the Schitt’s Creek cast, a role that won her an Emmy. She’ll also be in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us .

Kathryn Hahn

Another actress confirmed was Kathryn Hahn. She has appeared in various TV shows like Crossing Jordan and Tiny Beautiful Things, but gained a lot of worldwide fame in 2021 for her portrayal of Agatha in WandaVision, a role that earned her a spinoff that is in the works.

Aside from that, Hahn has also appeared in movies like How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, Our Idiot Brother, The Visit, Glass Onion, and more.

Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz will also have a role in The Studio. The actor has appeared in shows such as The Mindy Project, The Afterparty, Eastbound & Down, and History of the World: Part II.

He has also appeared in comedy films like Neighbors, Sisters, and more.

Chase Sui Wonders

The last leading cast member we know is Chase Sui Wonders. The actress has appeared in movies like Bodies Bodies Bodies (one of the best A24 horror movies ), and also held a role in the Max show, Generation.

None of their character names are confirmed, but I think we will be good with a cast like this.

Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, And Dewayne Perkins Will Guest Star

The March 2024 Deadline article also confirmed that three guest stars would appear in The Studio: Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins.

These are some great guest stars for the show. Bryan Cranston became a bit of a comedy legend with the show Malcolm in the Middle, but earned plenty of praise for his dramatic role in the Breaking Bad cast.

Mejia is known for her roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Abbott Elementary. While Dewayne Perkins has appeared in various comedy shows, including Saved by the Bell and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The Studio Is Parodying A Legacy Hollywood Movie Studio Trying To “Survive” In The Modern World Of Filmmaking

The March 2024 Deadline article, has revealed what The Studio will be about.

The new TV show will parody a great Hollywood movie studio—which one? We’re not sure, but the plot will detail the lives of people who work at the studio and how they struggle to survive in a world where it is difficult for “art and commerce to live together.”

This sounds like it could be a great comedy with a lot of impact—and I’m here for it.

Evan Goldberg Collaborated With Rogen For The Studio

Another thing we know from Deadline is that Seth Rogen brought in some old friends to work on The Studio with him, one of whom is Evan Goldberg.

For those who don’t know, Goldberg and Rogen worked together on many TV shows prior to this as co-producers. One of their most well-known collaborations is one of the best Amazon Prime shows, The Boys, as well as its spinoff, Gen V.

They’ve also collaborated on movies Rogen has starred in, such as This Is The End and Superbad. It helps that these two are actually childhood best friends , and usually, whenever they create something, it’s fantastic.

Filming Began In March 2024

The last thing we know from Deadline is that cameras have officially begun rolling for The Studio, as of March 2024. We’re not sure when filming will end, but at this rate, hopefully, it won’t be long before we get a premiere date.