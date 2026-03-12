No Big Deal, Just Henry Cavill And Zack Snyder Having An Iconic Superman Moment On Set: 'When The Shirt Opens...'

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, and has shown no real sign of slowing down anytime soon. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have watched as the DCEU ended, and co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe in theaters (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Recently Zack Snyder has been sharing throwbacks on Instagram, showing some BTS images from his time on projects like Man of Steel and Justice League. The latest of which showed Henry Cavill striking a truly iconic pose, and I can't get enough.

While moviegoers are invested in upcoming DC movies and the first slate of DCU projects (titled Gods and Monsters), we've also been looking backward as a result of Snyder's various IG throwbacks. The latest of which shows Cavill's Clark Kent as he's opening his shirt to become Superman. Check it out below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? This pose is a huge part of Superman lore, both on the comics and the screen. Countless times throughout the years Clark Kent has seen Metropolis need his help, and stripped his casual clothes off to reveal the Superman suit that he wears underneath it. And Henry Cavill looks pretty pitch striking this iconic pose.

Snyder shared this to his 690k followers on Instagram, a number that's constantly growing as a result of his various DCEU throwbacks. The director's face in the image is pretty priceless, and he looks to be both delighted and thoroughly geeking out at bringing this moment to life. Given his love for all things DC, can you blame him?

Zack Snyder has been posting a ton of throwbacks with Cavill recently, making it clear who is favorite onscreen Superman is. The pair were able to collaborate on three blockbusters together: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as the theatrical cut of Justice League. His caption for the above Instagram post mentions that the photo was from Zack Snyder's Justice League, but he didn't actually participate in reshoots for the Snyder Cut. Still, the filmmaker found a way to rework previously captured footage to complete the film, and tease what his two planned Justice League sequels would have been like.

With every new post, the director's fans take to the comments section to plead with Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. There isn't any indication the studio is going to move forward, especially with the newly formed DCEU still in its infancy. Alas, that hasn't discouraged those fans.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see what DCEU throwbacks Zack Snyder treats us to next.