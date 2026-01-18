The One Line From Landman’s Season 2 Finale That Really Scares Me Going Into Season 3

Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Landman are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription .

The sun has set on Landman Season 2, and in a lot of ways, it was an ending to celebrate. Tommy told his team about their new oil company, and while he didn’t tell them everything about how he got it, I’d say it was an overall positive. However, while they were all happy about that, Billy Bob Thornton’s character had a line in this final episode to air on the 2026 TV schedule that really scared me.

The Line In Landman’s Season 2 Finale That Scared Me

In the penultimate scene of the season, Tommy tells Cooper, Nate, Rebecca, Dale, TL, Boss, Ariana and some crew members about CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. It’s a celebratory moment, as they all learn about the deal Tommy made with Andy Garcia’s character, Galliano (though he didn’t specify that that’s who he made said deal with during this meeting).

Afterward, Tommy meets up with Angela, and they share a loving moment. However, during it, Billy Bob Thornton’s character also said:

You know, honey, the times are coming when tragedy is going to dominate our days.

He goes on to say that maybe this will be in regard to himself, noting that he could get cancer or lose his memory. Tommy also says that Angela could go too in a “car wreck or whatever.”

He then ends his little monologue by stating that today is not the day that happens. And that’s all fine and dandy. However, Season 3 of Landman is coming , and between this line and the wolf Tommy sees in the final seconds of the episode, I feel like it’s not unreasonable to be scared that “tragedy” could “dominate” what we see next.

The Theories I’ve Developed That Make This Line So Scary

Amid all this celebration, they just had to throw this ominous undertone of death in, and now I’m scared. Obviously, not everything was tied up with a nice bow at the end of Season 2, and Tommy still has a lot to deal with, but all in all, they were in a good place.

However, he knows things can’t stay that way, and he’s aware that something bad is coming. Personally, I think that means death is around the corner, and I have a few guesses about who.

Taking Tommy as literally as possible, he implied that it could be him who goes. That’s maybe true, I mean, Galliano did say something bad would happen if this deal goes south. Plus, working in oil is dangerous. Or, who knows, maybe he’ll come down with a health issue, as he explained in the episode. It’s all possible, however, I think something more unexpected is more likely.

Maybe that means it’ll be Angela or Ainsley. That’d certainly be tragic if one of them died unexpectedly, and it’d no doubt “dominate” Tommy and his family’s days.

The same is true for T.L. Sam Elliott’s character just got back to his family. To see him die would be a tragedy. However, he’s old, and, again, anything can happen.

Overall, this line terrifies me because it makes me think about all the bad things that could happen to the Norris family. They’ve already been through a lot, and dealing with more tragedy would be so tough. However, that’s also what makes great TV.