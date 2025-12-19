Avatar: Fire And Ash Has A Big Death Scene, But One Actor Isn’t Sure It’s Final

Avatar: Fire and Ash has been among the 2025 movies global audiences have been anticipating the most since the year started, and finally, it’s here. And as it goes with every great epic, we have to go into the Avatar movies knowing that not every character will survive. Case in point, in Fire and Ash, there’s definitely one big death to talk about. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Major Death Scene In Avatar: Fire And Ash

At the end of Avatar: Fire and Ash, we see Stephen Lang’s Quaritch fall to his death during a scene between him and the Sullys. It’s an interesting moment, because Quaritch initiates the fall himself after Jake had just saved him from falling. We don’t get to see where he lands, leaving the possibility of Quaritch still being alive available. With the open-ended scene in mind, I had to ask Lang about his reading of the scene, of course.

What Stephen Lang Told Us About Quaritch's Death

During CinemaBlend’s interview with the actor, he gave us some interesting insight into the death scene. In his words:

The line that I don't say when I take that is ‘Fuck it’ because that's really what it is. It's a ‘Fuck it’ moment. ‘This is too confusing and complex for me. I've done plenty. I really won't say more than that about it. As far as we know he's plummeting and that it's the end for him. But, he did die after the first movie, and he almost died in the second movie. So who knows what's in store.

The scene certainly felt like a “fuck it” moment for the character, so this is a great description from the actor behind it.

Quaritch certainly had an interesting journey in Fire and Ash that would warrant some confusion from his end about his place in Pandora. Technically, he dies at the end of 2009’s Avatar before he is brought back to life in Na’vi form for Way of Water to capture Jake Sully.

But in Fire and Ash, he starts to assimilate further with the Na’vi race, from forming an interesting romance with Verang to forming feelings for his son, Spider, who is human, but calls Pandora his home. I wonder if killing Jake’s son started weighing on him, and he got tired of trying to kill Jake.

For the time being, Walt Disney Studios has dated more Avatar movies to come out in 2029 and 2031, but James Cameron told us that the box office performance will determine whether he makes them. So, at the moment, we don't know if we'll ever get to learn the true fate of this character.

With Fire And Ash’s debut weekend upon us, the movie has positive to mixed reactions from critics (with our Avatar: Fire And Ash review giving it a 3.5 out of 5), and big projections for its worldwide box office performance with a projected launch of $340 million to $365 million start, per Variety. We do have to wonder if it’s the end of Quaritch, or if he’ll come back somehow, but I’m privy to think it’s the end of his story.